Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Florida mayor explains how Hurricane Ian has been 'devastating' to her city

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann recalls how the hurricane invaded her town

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
This is who's called the Naples mayor: Mayor Teresa Heitmann Video

This is who's called the Naples mayor: Mayor Teresa Heitmann

Naples mayor Teresa Heitmann reveals who has reached out to her and how Hurricane Ian has devastated her Florida city on ‘Special Report.’

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann revealed how Hurricane Ian has been "devastating" to her Florida city on "Special Report." 

TROPICAL STORM IAN: FLORIDA PHOTOS REVEAL DEVASTATION

MAYOR HEITMANN: If we want to just look at our homes and our yards, and we're known for the green jewel. It's devastating. But I know that we don't have the devastation like our northern friends have. … And I really feel blessed because … even though I saw today more devastation and I saw floods yesterday like I've never seen before. City Hall was covered at least eight feet, and it looked like there was a moat around city hall. And I think you saw those pictures from the fire station. That's right next to city hall. We lost a fire truck because the water came in fast and furious. The ocean met the bay. We're only eight blocks away from the ocean. And once they merged together, it was terrifying to see water rushing in at such a rapid speed. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This is how Hurricane Ian damaged Naples: Mayor Teresa Heitmann Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.