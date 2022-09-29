Florida mayor explains how Hurricane Ian has been 'devastating' to her city

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann revealed how Hurricane Ian has been "devastating" to her Florida city on "Special Report."

TROPICAL STORM IAN: FLORIDA PHOTOS REVEAL DEVASTATION

MAYOR HEITMANN: If we want to just look at our homes and our yards, and we're known for the green jewel. It's devastating. But I know that we don't have the devastation like our northern friends have. … And I really feel blessed because … even though I saw today more devastation and I saw floods yesterday like I've never seen before. City Hall was covered at least eight feet, and it looked like there was a moat around city hall. And I think you saw those pictures from the fire station. That's right next to city hall. We lost a fire truck because the water came in fast and furious. The ocean met the bay. We're only eight blocks away from the ocean. And once they merged together, it was terrifying to see water rushing in at such a rapid speed.

