Tropical Storm Ian: Florida photos reveal devastation
Photos show Hurricane Ian's path of devastation as it travels through Florida, causing severe flooding and destructoin while leaving millions without power.
- Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.read more
- Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida.read more
- Joe Dalton, on vacation from Cleveland, Ohio, checks out beached boats at Fort Myers Wharf along the Caloosahatchee River Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla., following Hurricane Ian.read more
- Video captured by WFTX reporter Elyse Chengery showed Hurricane Ian submerge a pool at a hotel on Sanibel Island, Florida, Wednesday, in less than an hour.read more
- A stoplight pole at Livingston Street, blown down by Hurricane Ian winds, rests on Orange Avenue in Downtown Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power.read more
- A fallen traffic light is seen in a street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022.read more
- Debris litters a street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 29, 2022. - Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers.read more
- Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon.read more
- Brent Shaynore runs to a sheltered spot through the wind and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.read more
- A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.read more
- Wind gusts blow debris across the John Ringling Causeway as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.read more
- A flooded street is seen in downtown as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022.read more
- An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)read more
- King Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho as they leave behind the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)read more
- Wind gusts blow across Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.read more
- Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall.read more
- Debris litters a street in a neighborhood of St. Pete Beach as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida.read more
- Local resident Mark Seger walks at the bay of St. Pete Beach as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida.read more
- The city of Naples, FL during Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022. The streets are flooded and wind strongly gusts the trees.read more
- A downed tree covers the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane.read more
- Rain falls over a parking lot at Fort Myers Beach ahead of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian rapidly gained strength -- with winds reaching 155 miles an hour -- as it barreled toward the coast of Florida, threatening to rip roofs off of homes, wreck agricultural crops and cripple infrastructure as one of the costliest storms to ever hit the US.read more
- A man walks near Ballast Point Pier as water moves away from shore as Hurricane Ian begins to move into the area, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.read more
- Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her mobile home in Davie, Fla., early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.read more
- First responders in Orange County, Florida assist those stranded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.read more
- Flooding in central Florida from Hurricane Ian.read more
- Orange County Sheriff's Office rescues a pet from Hurricane Ian's destruction.read more
- Orange County Sheriff's Office help Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.read more
- First responders from Orange County Sheriff's Office survey hurricane damage.read more
- Major flooding in Orange County, Florida following Hurricane Ian.read more
- First responders assist an elderly woman from flooding in central Florida.read more
- First responders from Orange County Sheriff's Office.read more
- A woman holds her small dog after Hurricane Ian devastated her area.read more
- First responders in Orange County help residents following major flooding from Hurricane Ian.read more
- A large piece of siding blew off at the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios in Orlandoread more
- The SeaWorld sign in Orlando.read more
- SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida following Hurricane Ian.read more
- A large piece of siding blew off at the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios in Orlando during Hurricane Ian.read more
