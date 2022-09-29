Go Back
  Published
    42 Images

    Tropical Storm Ian: Florida photos reveal devastation

    Photos show Hurricane Ian's path of devastation as it travels through Florida, causing severe flooding and destructoin while leaving millions without power.

  • EMS workers carry a patient on a stretcher out of an Orlando nursing home during Hurricane Ian
    Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday. 
    AP Photo/John Raoux / AP Images
  • Fort Myers, Florida damaged by Hurricane Ian
    Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida. 
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee / AP Newsroom
  • A man runs beside a battered boat in Fort Meyers during Hurricane Ian
    Joe Dalton, on vacation from Cleveland, Ohio, checks out beached boats at Fort Myers Wharf along the Caloosahatchee River Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla., following Hurricane Ian. 
    Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP / AP Images
  • Sanibel Island, Florida pool submerged by Hurricane Ian
    Video captured by WFTX reporter Elyse Chengery showed Hurricane Ian submerge a pool at a hotel on Sanibel Island, Florida, Wednesday, in less than an hour.
    WFTX / Elyse Chengery
  • A traffic light hangs down in an Orlando street during Hurricane Ian
    A stoplight pole at Livingston Street, blown down by Hurricane Ian winds, rests on Orange Avenue in Downtown Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power. 
    Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP / AP Images
  • Traffic lights dangle over a Florida street after being destroyed during Hurricane Ian
    A fallen traffic light is seen in a street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. 
    REUTERS/Marco Bello / Reuters
  • Tree debris floats in flooded Naples street duringg Hurricane Ian
    Naples, Florida streets are flooded on September 28, 2022 as the state is hit by Hurricane Ian. 
    Credit: Naples Fire-Rescue / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX / Fox News
  • The Naples Fire Department is flooded along with surrounding streets during Hurricane Ian
    Naples, Florida streets are flooded on September 28, 2022 as the state is hit by Hurricane Ian. 
    Credit: Naples Fire-Rescue / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX / Fox News
  • Streets are flooded in Naples, Florida during Hurricane Ian
    Naples, Florida streets are flooded on September 28, 2022 as the state is hit by Hurricane Ian. 
    Credit: Naples Fire-Rescue / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX / Fox News
  • Residential streets in Naples, Florida flood during Hurricane Ian
    Naples, Florida streets are flooded on September 28, 2022 as the state is hit by Hurricane Ian. 
    Credit: Naples Fire-Rescue / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX / Fox News
  • Trees and debris lay strewn across a Punta Gorda street as Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
    Debris litters a street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 29, 2022. - Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers. 
    Ricardo Arduengo /AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hurricane Ian landfall Florida
    Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon. 
    Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A man runs through the strets during Hurricane Ian as it hits Florida
    Brent Shaynore runs to a sheltered spot through the wind and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tree uprooted and thrown onto a street in Florida during Hurricane Ian
    A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.
    Sean Rayford/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Wind gusts blow through palm trees in Florida during Hurricane Ian
    Wind gusts blow debris across the John Ringling Causeway as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. 
    Sean Rayford/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A Stop sign stands in a flooded Florida street during a gloomy afternoon as Hurricane Ian hits the state
    A flooded street is seen in downtown as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. 
    REUTERS/Marco Bello / Reuters
  • An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Le / AP Newsroom
  • King Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho as they leave behind the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.  (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
    King Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho as they leave behind the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.  (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
    Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP / AP Newsroom
  • Wind gusts blow through palm trees forcing them to bend over highways as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
    Wind gusts blow across Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.  
    Sean Rayford/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian
    Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. 
    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara / AP Newsroom
  • Debris is littered across a Florida street during Hurricane Ian
    Debris litters a street in a neighborhood of St. Pete Beach as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. 
    Gerardo Mora/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A Florida resident walks along a Florida beach during Hurricane Ian
    Local resident Mark Seger walks at the bay of St. Pete Beach as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
    .Gerardo Mora/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Naples Florida Floodwater Hurricane Ian
    The city of Naples, FL during Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022. The streets are flooded and wind strongly gusts the trees. 
    City of Naples / Fox News
  • Hurricane Ian Aftermath Florida Damage
    A downed tree covers the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. 
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Flooding takes over a parking lot in Myers Beach, Florida during Hurricane Ian
    Rain falls over a parking lot at Fort Myers Beach ahead of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian rapidly gained strength -- with winds reaching 155 miles an hour -- as it barreled toward the coast of Florida, threatening to rip roofs off of homes, wreck agricultural crops and cripple infrastructure as one of the costliest storms to ever hit the US. 
    Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Water moves away from Tampa, Florida shore ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
    A man walks near Ballast Point Pier as water moves away from shore as Hurricane Ian begins to move into the area, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 
    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara / AP Newsroom
  • A woman covers her mouth in shock as hurricane Ian damages mobile home in Florida
    Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her mobile home in Davie, Fla., early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. 
    Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP / AP Newsroom
  • Victims
    First responders in Orange County, Florida assist those stranded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Flooding
    Flooding in central Florida from Hurricane Ian.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Dog
    Orange County Sheriff's Office rescues a pet from Hurricane Ian's destruction.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Officers
    Orange County Sheriff's Office help Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Flooding
    First responders from Orange County Sheriff's Office survey hurricane damage.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Flooding
    Major flooding in Orange County, Florida following Hurricane Ian.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Elderly woman
    First responders assist an elderly woman from flooding in central Florida.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • FIrst responders
    First responders from Orange County Sheriff's Office.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Woman holds small dog
    A woman holds her small dog after Hurricane Ian devastated her area.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • First responders
    First responders in Orange County help residents following major flooding from Hurricane Ian.
    Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Jurassic Park ride
    A large piece of siding blew off at the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios in Orlando 
    Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Jurassic Park ride
    A large piece of siding blew off at the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios in Orlando 
    Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • SeaWorld
    The SeaWorld sign in Orlando.
    Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • SeaWorld front entrance
    SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida following Hurricane Ian.
    Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Jurassic park
    A large piece of siding blew off at the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios in Orlando during Hurricane Ian.
    Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
