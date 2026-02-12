Speaker Johnson blasts Dems’ ‘theatrics' in Bondi, ICE hearings, calls them 'unserious people'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Mike Johnson accused Democrats of turning congressional hearings into a "circus" this week, arguing their conduct reflects a far-left shift in the party and will pave the way for Republican gains in the midterm elections.

"These are unserious people, and they demonstrate that with their antics in the committee hearings now, which have really turned into theatrics," Johnson said Wednesday on "Hannity."

The Speaker's remarks came after Democrats overwhelmingly voted against the SAVE America Act, a Trump-backed election bill that would strengthen ID requirements for voting.

They also came after Attorney General Pam Bondi clashed with Democrats during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee this week.

Bondi, during questioning from Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said, "This isn't a circus, this is a hearing."

Johnson said the behaviors exhibited during hearings are emblematic of what he described as a broader pattern reflected in Democrats’ voting record, one he believes will become a central issue in November.

"That’s one of the reasons we’re so confident about this midterm election coming up," Johnson said.

"We are going to make history. We’re going to grow the majority for the Republican Party because we have an extraordinary record to run on, and they [Democrats] have an outrageous record that they have produced with their votes."

The speaker argued that Republicans will highlight that record heading into the midterms, framing Democrats as aligned with what he called an "insurgent left party."

"We’re going to continue to put them on record, and make sure the people know exactly what they stand for…" Johnson said.

"This is not your father's Democrat Party anymore," he added.

"They're not serious people. They have an absolute Marxist, far-left, socialist ideology and that is what you will get if you elect Democrats to Congress."