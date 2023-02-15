Florida lawmakers pass bill to send migrants to sanctuary states: Biden 'waved the white flag'

Two Republican Florida lawmakers are speaking out against allowing illegal immigrants to stay in Florida, backing a bill to relocate asylum seekers to sanctuary cities and states.

State Representatives Carolina Amesty and John Snyder joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss their efforts to put Floridians first.

"Florida is not going to be one of those states. We don't have that ability. And they should be transported to a state that claims that wants to help on their behalf. I mean, this is a matter of public safety, and we don't know who these people are," said Amesty, who emigrated from Venezuela.

Snyder said, "Joe Biden has completely waved the white flag when it comes to enforcing our borders."

He said despite this, Florida would stick up for its citizens.

Amesty called the policies under the Biden administration a threat to national security.

"This is not about discrimination. This is about caring for every Floridian, about every American. They are our priority. And here in the state of Florida, we're going to protect every Floridian against the threat of the Biden administration."

Florida lawmakers on Friday passed a bill that would allow the state to pick up and relocate migrants from anywhere in the United States, a practice the state employed last year when it took migrants from Texas and dropped them off in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, setting off a firestorm in the process.

Members of the state House voted 77-34 to approve SB-6B, FOX Tampa reported. The state Senate passed the bill last week.

The legislation would create an Unauthorized Alien Transport Program to relocate migrants if they have been processed by the federal government. The bill is headed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for his expected signature.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report