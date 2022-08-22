Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Florida Democrat voter feels 'cheated' by lack of opportunities after college: 'Not the deal I made'

Florida voters set for primary elections ahead of midterms

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
close
Florida Democrat feels 'cheated' by party ahead of midterm elections Video

Florida Democrat feels 'cheated' by party ahead of midterm elections

Florida Democrat Maranda Douglas joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her disappointment with the Democratic Party before heading to the ballot box.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida Democrat said Monday she feels "cheated" by the Democratic Party as voters in the state will head to the polls for primary elections on Tuesday. 

Maranda Douglas said on "Fox & Friends First" she had to move back in with her mom as costs rise and she struggles to find employment opportunities that fit her college education. 

Douglas said her rent went up by $500 a month, so she, along with her boyfriend and young son, had to move back in with her mother.

She said she thought she could receive some type of federal or state assistance to cover the added costs, but did not qualify. 

DEMS DON'T SAY WHEN SPENDING BILL WILL REDUCE INFLATION, MAINTAIN IT WILL CUT ENERGY AND HEALTH CARE COSTS

Will Biden cancel student loan debt? Video

"It's really crippled us and puts at a disadvantage for trying to raise our family."

Despite President Biden touting job growth and a strong economy, Douglas feels discouraged with the lack of opportunities, saying jobs at Walmart and Instacart were "not the deal" she made when she decided to go to college.

Douglas said politicians do not keep their promises once they get into office.

"I hope that everyone takes the responsibility to educate themselves about how to vote. I'm not too sure if the Democratic Party is going to really be held accountable for what's going on by the people who do vote."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One at Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One at Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina on Wednesday, Aug. 10. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Douglas said rather than switching parties, many voters will refuse to vote because of feeling "disgusted" with politicians in general.

Douglas concluded by explaining why she feels "cheated" while struggling to create a foundation for her family. 

"I'm an American. I went to university really excited about finding the way that I could contribute to society, that I can contribute to the economy. And I'm really proud of my degree and I'm looking for opportunities to serve. I kind of feel cheated," she said, adding that many feel like the system is stacked against them. 

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.