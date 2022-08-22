Florida Democrat voter feels 'cheated' by lack of opportunities after college: 'Not the deal I made'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida Democrat said Monday she feels "cheated" by the Democratic Party as voters in the state will head to the polls for primary elections on Tuesday.

Maranda Douglas said on "Fox & Friends First" she had to move back in with her mom as costs rise and she struggles to find employment opportunities that fit her college education.

Douglas said her rent went up by $500 a month, so she, along with her boyfriend and young son, had to move back in with her mother.

She said she thought she could receive some type of federal or state assistance to cover the added costs, but did not qualify.

"It's really crippled us and puts at a disadvantage for trying to raise our family."

Despite President Biden touting job growth and a strong economy, Douglas feels discouraged with the lack of opportunities, saying jobs at Walmart and Instacart were "not the deal" she made when she decided to go to college.

Douglas said politicians do not keep their promises once they get into office.

"I hope that everyone takes the responsibility to educate themselves about how to vote. I'm not too sure if the Democratic Party is going to really be held accountable for what's going on by the people who do vote."

Douglas said rather than switching parties, many voters will refuse to vote because of feeling "disgusted" with politicians in general.

Douglas concluded by explaining why she feels "cheated" while struggling to create a foundation for her family.

"I'm an American. I went to university really excited about finding the way that I could contribute to society, that I can contribute to the economy. And I'm really proud of my degree and I'm looking for opportunities to serve. I kind of feel cheated," she said, adding that many feel like the system is stacked against them.