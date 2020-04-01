Florida couple on stranded cruise ship pleads with Gov. DeSantis: 'Get people home'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Florida couple stuck on one of two Holland America cruise liners that have been stranded at sea due to the coronavirus outbreak pleaded with Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday to "get people home" after he announced that he had not yet made a decision on whether or not to allow the ships to dock in his state.

"The majority of people on these ships are healthy people," passenger and Tallahassee native Ed Hoover told "The Daily Briefing."

"We're all members of humanity and you have to do the right thing. You have to get people home." — Ed Hoover

"Yes, there are foreigners but we're all members of humanity and you have to do the right thing. You have to get people home."

Ed and his wife Faye remain under quarantine on the Rotterdam after approximately 200 passengers and crew on its sister ship, Zaandam, exhibited flu-like symptoms.

The Zaandam and the Rotterdam are currently awaiting guidance on entering U.S. waters and docking. The Zaandam has been at sea since March 7, but was denied docking in several countries after Holland America suspended all cruise operations on March 13. On March 22, a day after the cruise was scheduled to end, Holland America confirmed that passengers and crew members began to start exhibiting “influenza-like illness symptoms.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has actively tried to get the ships diverted away from the state, arguing that Florida’s hospitals cannot handle any more COVID-19 patients.

But on Wednesday, he announced that Broward County officials were currently “working toward a solution” and added that he recently spoke with President Trump, who is also hoping to “see a solution.”

"If the governor would think about it, he probably has 1,400-room hotels that once sanitized, he can move the people on this ship," Ed Hoover said. "It's incumbent upon them to do the right thing. We are Americans ... Americans do not hide. You've got to step up and do what you need to do."

Faye said the couple has been under quarantine for 12 days, and that they "haven't been sick."

"We haven't had any problems ... and I just can't understand why, since we're from Florida that the governor won't let us off."

DeSantis said Wednesday that he was "willing to accept any Floridians that are on board," but the couple said they haven't been informed further.

"I spent 20 years in the military and I know there is a methodology to get this done," Ed said. "If the governors have problems, I'm sure that one of my military brothers can help."

The cruise line confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that since March 22, a total of 83 guests and 118 crew members had reported flu-like symptoms, but that only 14 guests and one crew member were still showing those symptoms

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.