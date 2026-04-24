Baltimore mayor vows to press on with spending, dismisses scrutiny as ‘ridiculous reporting’

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Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott defended more than $52,000 in taxpayer-funded spending on food, drinks, and skybox use at Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens games, following a City of Baltimore Inspector General report that identified a mix of guests including city employees, children, donors, and political figures.

The report found the mayor’s office used public funds for game-day expenses and suite access, prompting criticism over whether those benefits were extended to political allies and donors rather than strictly for public purposes.

One critic, taxpayer advocate David Williams, raised concerns about the presence of donors among those invited.

"When you look at the list, you see donors," Williams said. "That sends a shiver down taxpayers’ spines because they know what’s happening, is that the mayor is courting a favor with donors, with other elected officials, and this is not what people voted for."

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The report also noted that attendees in the skybox included a range of individuals, from families impacted by violence to elected officials such as former Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore prior to taking office.

Scott responded by emphasizing that his office has broadened access to include more everyday residents.

"When you look at the amount of people, and if you go back, Mikenzie, you guys are great at doing this," Scott said to Fox 45's Mikenzie Frost. "Look at the amount of regular citizens that get invited to the skybox through me versus what happened before with other people, you’ll see a stark difference."

"And I think when you think about those families that lost people, mothers and brothers and kids of people that died in this city that were in the skybox," Scott said. "We’re going to continue to do that, even though you guys are going to continue your ridiculous reporting."

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The inspector general's findings come as Baltimore continues to face scrutiny over government spending and oversight, with prior reports examining procurement practices and discretionary use of public funds.

Earlier this year, Scott also faced questions over taxpayer-funded expenditures tied to his official website, including a 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer used by his security detail.

During a press exchange, Scott criticized a reporter’s line of questioning, calling it "idiotic" and describing it as part of a "right-wing" effort, while also accusing the question of having a "racist slant."

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A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the vehicle was procured through standard procedures and that the total reported cost included safety and security modifications required for use by the Baltimore Police Department’s Executive Protection Unit.

The office also stated that mayoral vehicles are replaced on a regular cycle due to heavy official use and that older vehicles are repurposed or sold.

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Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.