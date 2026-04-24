Nebraska ends in-state tuition benefits for illegal immigrants under DOJ deal

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Illegal immigrants in Nebraska will no longer receive in-state tuition after the state agreed to stop enforcing a two-decade-old law that the Trump administration called unconstitutional.

Under a proposed consent decree filed Tuesday and still awaiting court approval, Nebraska agreed not to enforce laws that allow reduced in-state tuition and certain financial aid benefits for people in the country illegally. The agreement came hours after the Justice Department sued the state.

In its federal lawsuit, the Justice Department argued that Nebraska’s laws violate federal law by allowing some students in the country illegally to qualify for reduced in-state tuition rates and state financial aid, while U.S. citizens from other states may not qualify for the same benefits.

The complaint asked a federal judge to strike down those provisions and bar Nebraska from enforcing them. Later that same day, the United States and Nebraska jointly filed the proposed consent decree, which asks the court to permanently enjoin the challenged laws.

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"For two decades, the Nebraska legislature gave preferential treatment to illegal aliens over American citizens," Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a Tuesday announcement. "We encourage all States to follow the commonsense correction of Attorney General Hilgers, ceasing any policy that rewards illegal entry into our nation with educational opportunities not available to U.S. citizens."

The DOJ said that since 2006, Nebraska had ignored federal law that prohibits illegal immigrants from receiving in-state tuition benefits denied to out-of-state U.S. citizens.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said the unconstitutional laws "should never have been passed in the first place."

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"Nebraska’s unconstitutional and un-American laws should never have been passed in the first place and are prohibited by federal law," said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. "The Department of Justice has won on this exact issue in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky, and we will take this fight to any states that fail to put American citizens first."

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen also celebrated the legal agreement.

"Nebraskans expect that illegal aliens won’t get the benefit of in-state tuition and financial aid, and federal law forbids it," Pillen said. "Outdated Nebraska laws to the contrary are deeply misguided and unconstitutional, and I am grateful for the combined efforts of President Trump’s Department of Justice and Attorney General Hilgers to deliver this long-overdue correction."

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The Justice Department said this is the eighth lawsuit in a series of actions it has filed over state laws that it says benefit immigrants living in the country illegally over U.S. citizens. The department said it has already won similar cases in Texas, Kentucky and Oklahoma, while lawsuits remain pending in Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia and California.