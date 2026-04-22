Nikki Glaser says her raunchy act taught her parents a lesson they never expected

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Comedian Nikki Glaser opened up about the tension between being modest and speaking her mind as a comic, which informed the material in her new standup special, aptly titled "Good Girl."

Glaser, who was recently named one of Time's 100 Most Influential people, said she grew up in a community where she felt pressure to present herself as "perfect" — but that, since then, she has found freedom by spilling her guts in front of a crowd.

She reflected on her sometimes-raunchy act and revealed that she feels her time onstage has been able to impart lessons upon an unexpected audience: her parents.

"You can say all the things that are most shameful about you and people will still like you. In fact, they'll like you more. So I feel like I've taught them that, actually," said Glaser.

Glaser said the new Hulu special aims to speak to that contrast Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

"This material in the special is like, it shows you both sides of it. You know, growing up as a woman, you're just told, like, you need to be a good girl and behave and fall in line," Glaser began.

"And then there's this part of me that's always just loved speaking freely and openly and saying my truth, but then, you know, sometimes that just makes people think, 'Oh, she's naughty, she's bad.'"

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Glaser then reacted to a clip from her special in which she jokes about the benefits of cosmetic surgery, which she says include better acting roles, more money and higher praise.

"It always frustrates me that when women do cosmetic surgery, they get kind of shamed of like, 'That's really sad you did that, your self-esteem is so low.' And it's like, 'Actually, it's going to pay off for me."

The Golden Globes host compared a facelift to anything else one might purchase to help their career.

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"No one ever says when a woman spends $100,000 on a college degree, like, 'That's really sad, you can't accept the dumb brain you were born with.' So it's making my life better... and I know it's vapid, but sorry, it works."

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