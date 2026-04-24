DHS lawyer says UCLA 'utterly failed' to stop protest chaos at law school appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters issued death threats and disrupted a talk by Department of Homeland Security General Counsel James Percival at the UCLA School of Law this week.

Percival joined "The Will Cain Show" Thursday and explained why he went through with the constitutional law discussion as student activists tried to drown out the event with loud noises and insults.

"I might get death threats when I go on a college campus, but the people I work with at DHS get death threats just for showing up to work every day," Percival said. "I really felt like I had an obligation to the people I work with not to back down, to show up and take some abuse."

The event, hosted by the Federalist Society’s UCLA chapter, was intended to be a professional conversation on DHS legal operations. Instead, more than 150 protesters gathered inside and outside the venue.

DAVID MARCUS: THREE WAYS TRUMP CAN MAKE CAMPUSES SAFE FOR CONSERVATIVE SPEAKERS

Students booed, called him a "Nazi" and held signs, including one that read: "F--- you loser." Percival described the experience as "not pleasant."

UCLA STUDENT COUNCIL CONDEMNS CAMPUS EVENT WITH FORMER ISRAELI HOSTAGE

The school administration issued a statement to Fox News Digital defending the event, noting it proceeded to its conclusion. "UCLA Law is committed to free speech and academic freedom, including perspectives that may be controversial or deeply contested," they wrote.

"This student-organized event, which proceeded to its conclusion, was one instance of those principles in practice. The law school worked with the Office of Campus and Community Safety in advance to support the event and uphold the university’s commitment to the free exchange of ideas."

GREGG JARRETT: ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATOR MAHMOUD KHALIL CAN'T USE THE FIRST AMENDMENT AS A SHIELD FOR LAWLESSNESS

Percival praised the police for effectively ensuring his safety, but said the university leadership failed to ensure the event would remain orderly.

"The administration made me promises. They promised to me and my team that they would maintain decorum in the classroom. And I think they utterly failed to live up to that promise," Percival said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He also said that, as a former conservative student on a liberal campus, he valued visiting speakers, calling it "unfortunate" that conservative students at UCLA were deprived of that experience.

The DHS responded to the protests in a post on X, writing: "While DHS’ General Counsel James Percival attempted to speak, anti-ICE agitators repeatedly interrupted him, called him a Nazi, and created an environment of chaos. This continued dehumanization of DHS and the patriots who protect our Homeland must end."