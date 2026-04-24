Homeowner confronts CNN reporter during live wildfire report, orders crew off property

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A live report from CNN in Georgia was interrupted Friday when a homeowner confronted reporter Derek Van Dam while he was covering wildfire damage in Brantley County, forcing the crew to leave the property as fires continued to spread across the region.

The confrontation unfolded mid-broadcast as the woman shouted at the crew to leave, cutting off the report and shifting the focus from wildfire destruction to a tense exchange on private property.

"I don’t want nobody near my house! My dogs are out there. Get away, get away!" the homeowner yelled.

The incident occurred as Van Dam was reporting on fast-moving wildfires fueled by drought conditions and shifting winds, with local officials issuing mandatory evacuations and curfews in affected areas.

PALISADES FIRE: HEIDI MONTAG, SPENCER PRATT LOSE HOME; MORE CELEBRITIES FORCED TO FLEE RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD

The fires have already scorched tens of thousands of acres and destroyed dozens of homes, underscoring the volatility on the ground as residents remain on edge.

Van Dam acknowledged the homeowner's demands and quickly de-escalated the situation while exiting the scene.

"You got it, you got it. We are ... OK. Yeah, we’re going to leave it here. OK? You got it," Van Dam said.

Back in the studio, co-anchor Pamela Brown reacted to the abrupt end of the segment as the live shot cut away from the field.

"Let’s hope Derek gets to safety there," Brown said.

GOV. RON DESANTIS RIPS MEDIA FOR TARGETING TRUMP AMID FIRE RESPONSE: 'DON'T POLITICIZE IT'

Earlier in the report, Van Dam described rapidly changing conditions that complicated both reporting and firefighting efforts, noting how wind shifts altered air quality within minutes.

"As we were setting up for this live shot, the winds shifted and changed. We put on a mask because there’s this absolutely putrid chemical burning type smell from something that is smoldering in the distance over my left shoulder," Van Dam said.

He explained that the sudden change in air conditions posed immediate physical effects on the crew, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the fire environment.

"We didn’t have that smell just moments ago," Van Dam said. "But the wind shifts brought that back into it, and it started to make us feel a little bit nauseous, and lightheaded, so we put on the mask for that particular reason."

"But I think it really illustrates the point that the shifting winds are what’s making this firefighting effort so challenging on the ground for the firefighters."

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ STAR SAVED LATE GRANDFATHER’S WATCH BEFORE HOME BURNED DOWN IN PALISADES FIRE

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The report also documented the scale of destruction left behind, including burned vehicles and extreme heat damage consistent with intense wildfire conditions.

"Look at these scorched vehicles. Again, we’re in Brantley County. This is southeastern Georgia, on the scarred area from the Highway 82 fire," Van Dam said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The windshield, the back windshield of this vehicle? Yeah, that glass melted. You need temperatures over 2,500°F in order to melt glass. So, that just gives you an idea of how hot it was."