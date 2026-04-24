Left-wing podcaster blasts Schumer, Jeffries as 'fascist collaborators'

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Left-wing podcaster Jennifer Welch described Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as "fascist collaborators" during an interview on Thursday.

Welch, host of the "I've Had It" podcast, spoke to NY1's Errol Louis, host of "You Decide," and called on Democrats to do more to oppose President Donald Trump.

"The way the Democratic Party has operated has incubated this to an extent, and we have to be a full-blown, robust opposition party to this man," Welch said. "Too many people in Chuck Schumer's Senate voted to confirm these people that are helping Trump commit war crimes, and basically you have a bunch of dirty cops in the Oval Office right now and the entire executive branch is a crime syndicate."

"And Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries should be building the biggest opposition to this, and oftentimes they appear more like fascist collaborators than they do a full-blown opposition to it," she added.

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Louis appeared to defend Jeffries, noting that he interviewed the congressman recently and that Democratic leadership feels like things are going their way.

"I don't want to put words in his mouth, but he and the other Democratic leadership, they see things going their way, they read the polls, they're looking district by district, they're targeting, you know, upwards of forty districts and they only need three. They think they're going to win a majority whether they trim their sails or not. If they do win, that doesn't stop your critique, right?" Louis asked Welch.

Welch said she wanted Democrats to win and loved "beating Republicans."

"That being said, we have to deliver a Democratic Party that won't incubate more fascism," she continued. "We have to deliver a Democratic Party that services the people over corporations. We we have to. We have to deliver a Democratic Party that will take on corporations, raise wages, provide healthcare for workers, etc. So as much as I want them to win, I think we're not in a cult."

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Welch called Schumer the most disappointing politician aside from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"But Chuck Schumer knows better. And it's just it's so frustrating being alive today and watching these people BS and hem-haw around these answers and then you have all of these people in middle America that pay for all this crap. And it's just it's wholly unfair. And I'm very worried about the state of the Democratic party," Welch added.

She said she's reached out to interview Schumer, but hasn't heard back. Louis said he's known Schumer for a long time and explained his role in Democratic electoral politics.

"He does what he has to do to raise the money that's needed to try and win Democratic majorities in the Senate. That's literally like his job. This is what he wakes up to. This is what he goes to bed thinking about," Louis said, pointing to Democratic victories in 2020. "Does he get some grace for that?"

Welch said, "No, absolutely not."

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Schumer has been mocked by comedians and other politicians over his attempts to counter Trump since he began his second term.

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Schumer and Jeffries' offices did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.