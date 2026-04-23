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Health Care in Politics

‘The View’ hosts blast RFK Jr’s leadership as Joy Behar says policies are 'trying to kill us’

Whoopi Goldberg ended the segment with a direct plea to Kennedy: "Get out of this job. Dude, you’re not qualified"

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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'The View' co-host says it feels as if the powers that be are 'trying to kill us' Video

'The View' co-host says it feels as if the powers that be are 'trying to kill us'

Co-hosts of "The View" panicked about a recent HHS hearing and the Trump administration in general, and co-host Joy Behar said it felt as if they are trying to kill American citizens.

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The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" launched a blistering attack on Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday, questioning his fitness for office following a series of contentious Senate hearings. At one point, co-host Joy Behar said of the administration's policies, "Sometimes, I feel like they’re trying to kill us." 

Kennedy locked horns with lawmakers this week during back-to-back appearances before the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP). The hearings come amid reports that the White House has moved to "tighten its grip" on the HHS, allegedly advising Kennedy to temper public rhetoric regarding shifts in national vaccine policy.

One of the moments from the testimony involved Kennedy’s vision for artificial intelligence. He suggested to lawmakers that AI could eventually "revolutionize medicine" to the point of making the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "irrelevant."

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Joy Behar standing at the Tribeca Festival premiere at SVA Theater in New York City

"You know, sometimes I feel like they’re trying to kill us," co-host Joy Behar said. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"I was just reading about a dog that had cancer, and his owner used AI to develop a personalized treatment that cured the cancer," Kennedy told the Senate panel on Thursday.

While co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she would do anything to save her own pet, she expressed alarm that such anecdotes were being used to guide federal policy by someone she claimed lacks the proper credentials.

"This is our expert—somebody who does not have a medical degree, who does not have a background in science," Griffin said. She specifically pointed to the administration's recent decision to pivot away from certain mRNA research.

Griffin claimed the HHS has moved to cancel $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine research—a technology she noted is currently showing "massive breakthroughs" in treating pancreatic cancer. "That has real-life consequences," she warned, adding that the impact could be felt for decades.

ROSIE O'DONNELL DEMANDS RFK JR RESIGN OVER COMMENTS ABOUT AUTISTIC CHILDREN

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before Senate committee.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg turned the focus toward government transparency, suggesting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been "cleared out" of vital information regarding clinical trials.

The conversation took an even darker turn when Behar suggested a more malevolent motive behind the administration's health policies.

"You know, sometimes I feel like they’re trying to kill us," Behar said.

"You think?" Goldberg retorted.

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Whoopi Goldberg speaking onstage at SVA Theater in New York City

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Behar pivoted to a personal attack on the secretary’s character and past. "Here you’ve got a guy who is in charge of our health, who is a former heroin addict... he swam in sewage! Who does that?" she shouted. "And [he] snorted cocaine off a toilet seat. This is who is in charge of your health, America. We’re in a lot of trouble."

Fox News Digital reached out to the HHS for comment but did not receive an immediate response. Fox News Digital also reached out to the White House. 

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Whoopi Goldberg

"Get out of this job. Dude, you’re not qualified!" co-host Whoopi Goldberg ranted against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.  (ABC/TheView)

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Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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