‘The View’ hosts blast RFK Jr’s leadership as Joy Behar says policies are 'trying to kill us’

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The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" launched a blistering attack on Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday, questioning his fitness for office following a series of contentious Senate hearings. At one point, co-host Joy Behar said of the administration's policies, "Sometimes, I feel like they’re trying to kill us."

Kennedy locked horns with lawmakers this week during back-to-back appearances before the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP). The hearings come amid reports that the White House has moved to "tighten its grip" on the HHS, allegedly advising Kennedy to temper public rhetoric regarding shifts in national vaccine policy.

One of the moments from the testimony involved Kennedy’s vision for artificial intelligence. He suggested to lawmakers that AI could eventually "revolutionize medicine" to the point of making the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "irrelevant."

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"I was just reading about a dog that had cancer, and his owner used AI to develop a personalized treatment that cured the cancer," Kennedy told the Senate panel on Thursday.

While co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she would do anything to save her own pet, she expressed alarm that such anecdotes were being used to guide federal policy by someone she claimed lacks the proper credentials.

"This is our expert—somebody who does not have a medical degree, who does not have a background in science," Griffin said. She specifically pointed to the administration's recent decision to pivot away from certain mRNA research.

Griffin claimed the HHS has moved to cancel $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine research—a technology she noted is currently showing "massive breakthroughs" in treating pancreatic cancer. "That has real-life consequences," she warned, adding that the impact could be felt for decades.

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Co-host Whoopi Goldberg turned the focus toward government transparency, suggesting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been "cleared out" of vital information regarding clinical trials.

The conversation took an even darker turn when Behar suggested a more malevolent motive behind the administration's health policies.

"You know, sometimes I feel like they’re trying to kill us," Behar said.

"You think?" Goldberg retorted.

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Behar pivoted to a personal attack on the secretary’s character and past. "Here you’ve got a guy who is in charge of our health, who is a former heroin addict... he swam in sewage! Who does that?" she shouted. "And [he] snorted cocaine off a toilet seat. This is who is in charge of your health, America. We’re in a lot of trouble."

Fox News Digital reached out to the HHS for comment but did not receive an immediate response. Fox News Digital also reached out to the White House.

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