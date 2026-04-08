Florence and the Machine brings Planned Parenthood on tour to offer reproductive health advice

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The rock band Florence + the Machine announced it is partnering up with Planned Parenthood to offer reproductive health advice during tour stops.

"Planned Parenthood health centers are a lifeline for millions of people, and they are relentlessly attacked," lead singer Florence Welch said in a statement on Monday. "Having access to a trusted provider is essential and also the difference between life and death. In this moment of uncertainty for our rights, I’m proud to support Planned Parenthood and create space on my tour for them to connect people with the care and information they need."

According to Billboard Magazine, Planned Parenthood will have affiliates and tables stationed outside several concerts for the rest of the band's "Everybody Scream" tour.

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The affiliates will be available to speak with concertgoers on reproductive health care starting with their Minneapolis concert Wednesday night.

"Florence Welch has long used her platform to speak out for reproductive freedom and care, including bravely sharing her personal experience with pregnancy loss," National Director of Arts and Entertainment for Planned Parenthood Caren Spruch said. "Her new album, 'Everybody Scream,' is a powerful testament to the importance of ensuring everyone can make decisions about their own bodies."

Fox News Digital reached out to Florence + the Machine and Planned Parenthood for comment.

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Florence + the Machine kicked off its "Everybody Scream" tour in Europe on Feb. 6. After a one-month break, the tour will resume Wednesday night through August.

Welch previously experienced a miscarriage in 2023 which led to an emergency, life-saving surgery that forced her to cancel two concerts.

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She spoke about the miscarriage in an interview with The Guardian in September, revealing that she had an ectopic pregnancy after trying to conceive with her boyfriend.

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"The closest I came to making life was the closest I came to death," Welch said. "And I felt like I had stepped through this door, and it was just full of women, screaming."