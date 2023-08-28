Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Florence Welch cancels concert for emergency life-saving surgery

Welch has 2 upcoming Florence and the Machine tour dates

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence and the Machine, is recovering from a health scare.

After the band canceled two concerts over the weekend, Welch took to Instagram to explain what had happened, revealing that she had undergone emergency surgery.

"I'm so sorry I had to cancel the last couple of shows," her message began.

LUKE BRYAN ‘REGRETFULLY’ CANCELS ANOTHER CONCERT FOR HEALTH REASONS

A photo of Florence Welch performing

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs at the Sziget Festival 2023 on Aug. 10, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Welch, who previously had to cancel concerts after she broke her foot onstage in November, continued, "My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don't really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life."

"And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me)"

The dates mentioned are scheduled for Sept. 1 and 2.

A photo of Florence Welch performing

Florence Welch said an emergency surgery saved her life. (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

The Dance Fever tour is named after Florence and the Machine's latest album. The title, as well as the album itself, was inspired by choreomania, a strange phenomenon that took place over a number of centuries in Europe. Also known as "dancing mania," the condition has been described as an uncontrollable urge to dance that spreads among groups of people. It has been well-documented a number of times, but never fully explained. The last outbreak happened in the 17th century.

Apparently alluding to this theme, Welch continued her statement by writing, "Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense."

THE CHICKS CANCEL MULTIPLE SHOWS DUE TO MYSTERY ILLNESS

"And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with so much needed strength and catharsis right now."

Florence Welch has been performing with Florence and the Machine since 2007. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

While Welch's new health issues have affected the ending of this tour, other medical problems marred the beginning of it – it was only days into the tour when she broke her foot.

"I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night," she wrote in November after a concert in London. "It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued, "I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms."

Florence Welch previously broke her foot in November. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

Florence and the Machine is an indie rock band based in the U.K. They have been nominated for seven Grammy Awards since they formed in 2007, and they have won two Brit Awards, one for British Album of the Year for their 2009 album "Lungs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The band is known for songs like "You've Got the Love," "Dog Days are Over" and "Shake It Out."

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending