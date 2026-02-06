Former Planned Parenthood clinic director promises to expose abortion industry's 'dirtiest secrets'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Planned Parenthood clinic director says her new documentary, "Unthinkable," exposes what she describes as the abortion industry’s "dirtiest secrets."

"This film will be the biggest ever exposé of the abortion industry," Abby Johnson, author of "Unplanned" and founder and CEO of And Then There Were None and ProLove Ministries, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"I hope this will shake the foundation of the pro-abortion movement, and honestly, the pro-life movement, as well. I think we can, at times, begin to forget what it is that we are fighting for," she added.

Johnson, who was a clinic director at a Planned Parenthood in Texas, said everything changed for her when on Sept. 26, 2009, she was asked to assist with an ultrasound-guided abortion.

After leaving Planned Parenthood, Johnson established And Then There Were None in 2012, a nonprofit "to create an exit avenue for abortion industry workers with transitional financial assistance, legal aid for whistleblowers, counseling services with licensed therapists, spiritual and emotional support, healing retreats, resume writing and job search services, scholarship opportunities."

Johnson said the film, which shares the story of about three dozen former abortion clinic workers, will hopefully be released in June.

The film, according to the YouTube description for the trailer, shares the stories of former abortion clinic workers and the "practices, pressure, and pain behind the scenes—and the redemption that followed. This is the story the industry hoped would never be told."

"It was hard to fit it all in only 90 minutes, and we had to trim it down significantly," Johnson said.

"This documentary will truthfully remind us of the cost of abortion," Johnson said.

Johnson added, "We hope it helps the general population to understand abortion from those who know it best: people who worked in the abortion industry. We want the public to see that abortion is ending life at every stage of development and why regulating it is absolutely insane. Abortion has to end, not just be regulated — no one understands this better than former abortion workers."

