Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director promises to expose abortion industry's 'dirtiest secrets'

Abby Johnson's new documentary 'Unthinkable' features stories from former abortion clinic workers about behind-the-scenes practices

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Pro-life activists urge Trump administration to limit abortion pill access Video

Pro-life activists urge Trump administration to limit abortion pill access

The ‘Fox News Sunday’ panel weighs in on the debate over abortion pills and the potential influence of pro-life activists on the Trump administration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Planned Parenthood clinic director says her new documentary, "Unthinkable," exposes what she describes as the abortion industry’s "dirtiest secrets."

"This film will be the biggest ever exposé of the abortion industry," Abby Johnson, author of "Unplanned" and founder and CEO of And Then There Were None and ProLove Ministries, told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

"I hope this will shake the foundation of the pro-abortion movement, and honestly, the pro-life movement, as well. I think we can, at times, begin to forget what it is that we are fighting for," she added. 

PRO-LIFE GROUP URGES SENATE TO PRESS RFK JR ON ABORTION PILL SAFETY, DEMAND SAFEGUARDS RETURN

supreme-court-sign

Pro-life demonstrators gather in front of the Supreme Court building as the Court hears oral arguments over Medina vs Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Johnson, who was a clinic director at a Planned Parenthood in Texas, said everything changed for her when on Sept. 26, 2009, she was asked to assist with an ultrasound-guided abortion. 

After leaving Planned Parenthood, Johnson established And Then There Were None in 2012, a nonprofit "to create an exit avenue for abortion industry workers with transitional financial assistance, legal aid for whistleblowers, counseling services with licensed therapists, spiritual and emotional support, healing retreats, resume writing and job search services, scholarship opportunities."

Johnson said the film, which shares the story of about three dozen former abortion clinic workers, will hopefully be released in June.

The film, according to the YouTube description for the trailer, shares the stories of former abortion clinic workers and the "practices, pressure, and pain behind the scenes—and the redemption that followed. This is the story the industry hoped would never be told."

"It was hard to fit it all in only 90 minutes, and we had to trim it down significantly," Johnson said.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD DROPS LAWSUIT CHALLENGING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S MEDICAID CUTS

Abby Johnson RNC

"This film will be the biggest ever exposé of the abortion industry," Abby Johnson, author of "Unplanned" and founder and CEO of And Then There Were None and ProLove Ministries, told Fox News Digital in a statement. (Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

"This documentary will truthfully remind us of the cost of abortion," Johnson said.  

Johnson added, "We hope it helps the general population to understand abortion from those who know it best: people who worked in the abortion industry. We want the public to see that abortion is ending life at every stage of development and why regulating it is absolutely insane. Abortion has to end, not just be regulated — no one understands this better than former abortion workers." 

DOJ WALKS BACK BIDEN-ERA ABORTION POLICY, BARS VA FROM FUNDING PROCEDURES

exterior of a Planned Parenthood branch

A title sign sits outside a Planned Parenthood branch, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue