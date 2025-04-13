Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fox News Flash

Freed Israeli hostage calls on Trump to act as 'modern Moses' to save brother from Hamas 'lunatics'

Freed Argentinian-Israeli hostage Iair Horn credits President Donald Trump for his own freedom

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Freed Israeli hostage fighting for brother's release from Hamas 'lunatics' Video

Freed Israeli hostage fighting for brother's release from Hamas 'lunatics'

Freed Argentinian-Israeli hostage Iair Horn on fighting for his brother's freedom from Hamas captivity and why he credits President Donald Trump for his own release.

Iair Horn escaped the clutches of captivity after spending 498 days "near to hell" with little food, water, fresh air or sunlight in Hamas' underground tunnels.

Now he's fighting for his brother Eitan's release from the same "lunatics" that once held him prisoner, pleading with President Donald Trump to act as a "modern Moses" to free his people and save Eitan from the looming threat of death.

"I need President Trump to be again, a modern Moses… to let my people go, to free my people, to free my brother and all the 58 remaining hostages... I need him to do it again," he told Rachel Campos-Duffy on "Fox & Friends Weekend." 

DELEGATION OF HOSTAGES RELEASED BY HAMAS TRAVELING TO DC TO MEET WITH TRUMP ADMIN OFFICIALS

Iair Horn was released from his captivity as a hostage of Hamas in Gaza, but his brother, Eitan Horn, remains in the enclave.

Iair Horn was released from his captivity as a hostage of Hamas in Gaza, but his brother, Eitan Horn, remains in the enclave. (GPO/Handout via Reuters; Reuters/Janis Laizans)

Horn, who was released earlier this year, credits President Donald Trump for freeing him from Hamas, telling Fox News he will "thank" the president "every time" for helping him rediscover freedom.

Yet, despite the joys that come with being freed, he was forced to leave his brother behind in the dark underground tunnels under the watchful eyes of the same terror group behind more than 2,000 Israeli deaths on Oct. 7, 2023.  

"You imagine he's with the lunatics who took us on October 7th," Horn said. 

TRUMP ISSUES ‘LAST WARNING’ TO HAMAS TERRORISTS, DEMANDS RELEASE OF HOSTAGES: ‘HELL TO PAY’

Donald Trump at a rally

President Trump has promised "hell to pay" if the Hamas hostages are not eventually released. (Brandon Bell)

"Those lunatics, they kill, rape, burn innocent people, children, old people. You can't expect any of these people to behave, so I'm afraid, of course."

The war raging between Israel and Hamas has hit Horn close to home in other ways. In a February op-ed, he wrote about the bodies of people from his own kibbutz being returned to Israel — but in coffins.

"I am tormented by a single thought: will my brother Eitan be next? Will more families receive their loved ones in coffins? We cannot let this happen. Not one more hostage should return this way," he wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Families of Hamas hostages to meet with White House officials Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.