Freed Israeli hostage calls on Trump to act as 'modern Moses' to save brother from Hamas 'lunatics'

Iair Horn escaped the clutches of captivity after spending 498 days "near to hell" with little food, water, fresh air or sunlight in Hamas' underground tunnels.

Now he's fighting for his brother Eitan's release from the same "lunatics" that once held him prisoner, pleading with President Donald Trump to act as a "modern Moses" to free his people and save Eitan from the looming threat of death.

"I need President Trump to be again, a modern Moses… to let my people go, to free my people, to free my brother and all the 58 remaining hostages... I need him to do it again," he told Rachel Campos-Duffy on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

DELEGATION OF HOSTAGES RELEASED BY HAMAS TRAVELING TO DC TO MEET WITH TRUMP ADMIN OFFICIALS

Horn, who was released earlier this year, credits President Donald Trump for freeing him from Hamas, telling Fox News he will "thank" the president "every time" for helping him rediscover freedom.

Yet, despite the joys that come with being freed, he was forced to leave his brother behind in the dark underground tunnels under the watchful eyes of the same terror group behind more than 2,000 Israeli deaths on Oct. 7, 2023.

"You imagine he's with the lunatics who took us on October 7th," Horn said.

TRUMP ISSUES ‘LAST WARNING’ TO HAMAS TERRORISTS, DEMANDS RELEASE OF HOSTAGES: ‘HELL TO PAY’

"Those lunatics, they kill, rape, burn innocent people, children, old people. You can't expect any of these people to behave, so I'm afraid, of course."

The war raging between Israel and Hamas has hit Horn close to home in other ways. In a February op-ed, he wrote about the bodies of people from his own kibbutz being returned to Israel — but in coffins.

"I am tormented by a single thought: will my brother Eitan be next? Will more families receive their loved ones in coffins? We cannot let this happen. Not one more hostage should return this way," he wrote.