First Responders Children Foundation teams with FOX for concert to aid coronavirus fight

Americans must support their first responders at the forefront of the war with coronavirus (COVID-19), First Responders Children Foundation's President Jillian Crane urged Thursday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, Crane said that first responders often rush into danger for us, which is why her foundation has been around for almost 20 years to protect them and their families.

"And now, with this deadly virus, again all the first responders are rushing to help in all of the states," she said. "And, they are at risk. They're at risk of getting the virus. They're at risk of being killed by it or possibly having to be quarantined away from their family."

In response to this health crisis, Fox Corporation and iHeartMedia have teamed up with the First Responders Children Foundation and many other charitable organizations to provide entertainment and support during the pandemic with a special event on Sunday night hosted by music legend Elton John.

“FOX Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America” will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. The special concert event will pay tribute to front-line medical professionals working to treat coronavirus patients, first responders, and local heroes while soliciting donations from viewers and listeners.

The commercial-free event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and others, all playing from their homes on their personal cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved as Americans adapt to social distancing.

The benefit special will air in the timeslot originally scheduled for “iHeartRadio Music Awards,” which was postponed as a result of the growing pandemic.

FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.

Additionally, last week Fox Corporation announced it would provide everyone in America unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX Television Stations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"And, you know, all of these people, these health workers, the people on the frontlines, the nurses, the doctors, the EMTs, and the EMS -- they are on the frontlines of this and we must support them getting the safety gear that they need," Crane told Henry.

"The first responders need them. The health care workers need them. And, it is of absolute utter importance that if there isn't enough safety gear for these people who take care of us -- who rush in to help when we're in danger -- then I think that this virus is going to become a much bigger national disaster than it is already," she stated.

"So, we must do what we can even if it's $1, $5, $10 or whatever. Because, you know, everyone is sacrificing right now and everyone is facing financial hardship and we know that as an organization," she concluded. "So, we want to maintain our commitment to the first responders that we've had for over 19 years and we are determined to help them in this crisis."

