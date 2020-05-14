7-year-old creates a food pantry for his community, receives praise from Sen. Kamala Harris

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cavanaugh Bell, a 7-year-old from Gaithersburg, Md., has created a food pantry to help people get essential items during the coronavirus pandemic. Bell said this started out as a way to help his grandmother, who has asthma, and the people who live in her community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bell received donations from several companies including paper towel maker Brawny, which gave him his first 500 rolls.

“I've got all these big companies to supply stuff for me, I just feel so thankful,” Bell told Fox News.

Bell’s food pantry has served over 3,756 individuals and recently caught the attention of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who invited the first-grader to a Zoom session to chat about his charitable actions and inspirations. According to Bell, speaking with Harris was the “best day of his life.”

During the Zoom call with Harris, Bell asked the senator, “When you were my age did you know you wanted to help others?” and the senator replied, “Yes, I did know I wanted to help others, I didn’t start a food pantry though. That is a very big deal. I always felt very strongly that when people are in need of help you should help them.”



As the conversation continued, Bell asked Harris, “What is the first thing you want to do when this pandemic is over?” Harris answered, “I want to hug my baby nieces who are 1 and a half and 3 years old. I miss seeing everybody in person.

Like most children affected by the coronavirus, Bell explained how the outbreak has affected him.



“The coronavirus really impacted me in a weird way. A spark came in and made me remember that my goal is to help. It's to change the world and help thousands of people, I realized that [I] actually [have to] go harder,” said Bell.