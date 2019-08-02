Google wants Trump to lose in 2020, former engineer for tech giant says: 'That's their agenda'

A former Google engineer who claims he has been blacklisted by the tech giant says he believes the company will try to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda," Kevin Cernekee said Friday on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"They have very biased people running every level of the company," Cernekee continued. "They have quite a bit of control over the political process. That’s something we should really worry about."

Cenekee was fired in June 2018 after Google told him he was terminated for misuse of the company’s equipment, including its software system for remote access. However, Cernekee, who describes himself as a whistleblower, maintains he was terminated for his outspoken conservative views.

The former Googler told the Wall Street Journal that, after his posts to the tech giant’s internal message boards in early 2015 annoyed some of his colleagues, he received an official warning from Google’s human resources department. His conduct had reportedly been deemed “disrespectful and insubordinate.”

The Journal reports that around that time a senior manager at the company wrote on the message boards that he had added the engineer to a “written blacklist” of Google employees with whom he refused to work.

Cernekee spent the next three years fighting the Mountain View, Calif.-based firm over the alleged violations and arguing that conservative employees were being treated unfairly, according to the report, which cites interviews, documents and copies of posts on the company’s internal message boards.

Carlson asked Cernekee if he thought Google would try to "influence" the 2020 election and attempt to "prevent" Trump from being reelected.

"I do believe so. I think that’s a major threat. They have openly stated that they think 2016 was a mistake. They thought Trump should have lost in 2016," Cernekee responded.

Cernekee called the Google operation "highly ideological" and "plagued with bias."

The engineer also claimed employees dragged their feet to correct a Google search bug that involved President Trump.

"If you do a Google search for 'Crippled America,' which is Donald Trump’s book, you would get results that would show 'Mein Kampf' instead," Cernekee said, referring to the book by Adolf Hitler. "I reported that, I filed a bug, I escalated it, I tried to run it up the chain. They took nine months to fix that bug."

