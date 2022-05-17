Filmmaker's UFO footage featured in historic hearing: 'This is just the beginning'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An investigative filmmaker whose footage of unidentified aerial phenomena was shown to Congress Tuesday is emphasizing the importance of Washington's newfound transparency on UFOs.

Jeremy Corbell joined "Americas Newsroom" to discuss the significance of the declassified sightings revealed during a historic public hearing with the Pentagon.

"[Lawmakers] are asking good questions," Corbell said. "They are pushing these individuals within our military who are in a position to know some of the information on things like, do we have materials? Are we initiating defense systems?"

Footage Corbell obtained from the USS Russell showing a swarm of over 100 UFOs on 10 Navy warships played during the hearing.

"Their specific wording is really interesting," he said of the testimony. "These objects were described as pyramid in shape within the classified documents that as an investigative reporter, I may have been able to see. But triangular by angle of observation… this is non-aerodynamic."

The Pentagon Tuesday showcased declassified photos and video of UFOs to Congress – including a flying object without a "specific explanation" – as lawmakers pressed military officials on the mysterious sightings.

In one brief and shaky video, a small object appeared to zip past a military pilot. In a separate video and a similar photo taken at a different time, glowing triangles are seeing in the night sky.

The visuals were shown during testimony from Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray and Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie.

Corbell said the hearings reaffirm his belief that UFOs are real and said more will be revealed in the closed-door session.

"There are going to be people coming forward, pilots that have engaged UFOs… we're talking about objects that are real. They are there, and they're flying in ways that outpace, outmaneuver and outperform what we have."

Corbell said the hearings are a "very encouraging first step" and just the beginning of knowing more about UFOs.

"They're flying with impunity within our airspace. They're not ours. We don't understand the technology or how it flies. Behind closed doors today, there's going to be more," he said.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report