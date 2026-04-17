Sen John Fetterman pledges to be 'last man standing' in the Democratic Party in support of Israel

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said Friday he is prepared to stand alone within his party in support of Israel during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle."

The Pennsylvania Democrat’s staunch loyalty to Israel is a main point of contention between him and some of his Democratic colleagues, who are concerned with Israel’s military campaign against Palestine and call for stronger support of Palestinians.

"As Democrats continue to abandon Israel, I'll be the last man standing if that's what's necessary," Fetterman said.

Fetterman claimed Israel has done no wrong in its joint military efforts with the United States against Iran and more recently, Lebanon. On Thursday, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

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"Has Israel done anything the last several weeks that you think was a mistake in the way they approach this conflict or things maybe Netanyahu has said?" Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked.

"No, absolutely, absolutely not," Fetterman responded. "I mean, Israel's done what was necessary."

As some Democrats denounce Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza, citing mass casualties and the ongoing occupation, Fetterman signaled he is willing to break with his party on the issue.

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"I'm the last Democrat, honestly, that's proud to stand with Israel," Fetterman told Fox News. "I can read polls and see how unpopular Israel is, but I'm proud to stand with Israel throughout all of this."

Fetterman went on to praise President Donald Trump’s Operation Epic Fury, saying he will "never understand" why fellow Democrats fail to recognize what he described as positive developments in the campaign against Iran.

"They've been the evil regime, and I think eliminating their leadership is a strong development," Fetterman said.

"We might have disagreements on this as a party, but we should all be behind our military at this point."

The senator questioned Democrats’ pursuit of a War Powers Resolution more than 45 days into the Iran War after Trump signaled Tuesday the conflict is "very close" to an end.

A War Powers Resolution would check President Trump’s power to enter the U.S. into armed conflict without congressional approval.

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"Why would you be voting every day, every day at this point, why?... We are so close at this point to shutting this down," Fetterman said.

Fetterman also urged individuals with large platforms to direct criticism towards Iran, while reaffirming his loyalty to America’s "special ally," Israel.

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"America's not perfect, but we are the force of good as Israel is," Fetterman said.

"If you have a platform and if you wanna criticize someone, criticize Iran, criticize Hamas, criticize Hezbollah."