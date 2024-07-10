Fetterman doubles down on support for Biden amid calls for him to withdraw: 'He's been a great president'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., doubled down on his support for President Biden after his highly criticized debate performance last month.

Fetterman told Fox News host Jesse Watters Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" he realizes Biden isn’t as sharp as he was a few years ago, but it doesn’t change his support for the commander-in-chief.

"I really don't think I've seen anything that makes me want to change that," he said. "I'm not following him blindly, but I do fundamentally believe he's been a great president and I do believe ultimately he can prevail."

Biden has refuted calls from his own party to step down from the 2024 race, saying in a letter to House Democrats Monday that he’s the best candidate who can beat former President Trump in November.

Nine House Democrats and one Democratic senator have called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race since his disastrous performance at the CNN Presidential Debate in Atlanta, according to a tally from The Associated Press.

Fetterman admitted to Watters he only saw parts of the Biden-Trump debate, but there was no question that the president had a "bad night."

He said he’s spent a year with Biden at different events across Pennsylvania, and to him, he was "normal" and "engaged."

"He was actually very popular, and people were eager to have a selfie and those kinds of thing[s]. So, I really want to remind everybody that Joe Biden has done a really good job as president, and I fundamentally am going to remain loyal to that," Fetterman added.

The former Braddock mayor said at the end of the day, debates don’t really mean much and conversations about Biden stepping down should stop.

"Joe Biden is going to be our guy, and it's going to be rough, and it's uncertain, but it's going to be very close as well, too," he told Watters.

"I refuse to turn our back on a great president and I know people watching this might disagree that he hasn't been a great president, but I do believe he was. And I think loyalty is really one of the last... It's one of the last currencies in this lousy business."

