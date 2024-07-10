Biden remains defiant as he sets primetime interview with NBC's Lester Holt

President Biden is remaining defiant on his media tour as calls for him to withdraw from the 2024 race continue to mount.

NBC News announced Wednesday that Biden will be sitting down with "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lestor Holt for a primetime special Monday airing at 9 p.m. ET, coinciding with the first night of the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

The interview follows a string of post-debate media appearances including on ABC and MSNBC as well as his upcoming press conference scheduled for Thursday.

BIDEN INTERVIEWERS SHED LIGHT ON HIS FRAILTY BEHIND THE SCENES: ‘IT’S IMPOSSIBLE NOT TO NOTICE'

Biden has repeatedly vowed that he is staying in the race through November and intends to defeat former President Trump. But Democrats have been in disarray on Capitol Hill as they clash over whether to rally behind the beleaguered president or call for him to step aside.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., added fuel to the fire Wednesday morning during her appearance on MSNBC when saying "I want him to do whatever he decides," suggesting there's an open door for Biden to step aside despite his letter to Democratic lawmakers on Monday reiterating he is staying in the race. Meanwhile, at least eight House Democrats have publicly called for Biden exit the race.

ABC'S GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS AFTER BIDEN INTERVIEW: ‘I DON’T THINK HE CAN SERVE FOUR MORE YEARS'

Another bombshell that dropped on Wednesday was the scathing guest essay published by Hollywood liberal George Clooney in The New York Times.

Clooney, who had just hosted the star-studded Biden fundraiser in Los Angeles last month, called for a new nominee on the Democratic ticket and starkly revealed he witnessed the same Biden that the country saw at the presidential debate.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe "big F-ing deal" Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

CRITICS PILE ON BIDEN FOLLOWING ABC INTERVIEW, BLAST HIS REFUSAL TO COMMIT TO COGNITIVE TEST: ‘DISQUALIFYING’

Last week's ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos was widely seen as a test for Biden to show he has the mental capacity to continue his reelection bid. However, the 22-minute sit-down has not eased tensions within his party.

Biden raised eyebrows when he expressed uncertainty about whether he had watched the CNN debate, telling Stephanopoulos "I don't think so, no."

He shocked the country when he refused to commit to a cognitive test, repeatedly insisting he is tested every day in the role as the commander in chief.

Biden also enraged Democrats when he said he would be content with a hypothetical defeat against former President Trump as long as he as he "gave it [his] all."

After the interview, Stephanopoulos went viral Tuesday in a video obtained by TMZ saying he didn't think Biden could serve four more years.

The anchor later released a statement saying "Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have." A spokesperson for ABC News told Fox News Digital "George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News."