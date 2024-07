President Biden was mocked online after yet another high profile gaffe on Friday, declaring he would beat Trump "again in 2020."

After his widely panned performance in last week’s presidential debate, Biden campaigned in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, where he doubled down on his commitment to remain in the race.

"You probably heard that I had a little debate last week. Can't say it is my best performance, but ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation, 'What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out, what's he going to do?' Well, here's my answer," Biden said. "I am running and gonna win again!"

While Biden praised the Wisconsin audience for having helped him win the election in 2020, he said there are some who are trying to push him out of the race.

"Let me say this as clearly as I can, I am staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump, I will beat him again in 2020," he said.

After a long pause, he added, "Oh, and by the way, we’re gonna do it again in 2024!"

But social media caught on very quickly to his verbal gaffe, and the footage of it went viral on X.

Former Trump campaign operative Steve Cortes wrote, "Joe Biden has no clue what year it is."

"This guy is just gone," radio host Bill Mitchell said.

"He’s reading from a teleprompter, it’s in his wake window, he has the biggest drug boost he can get, and his brain is still completely gone," OutKick writer Ian Miller posted. "Amazing."

"You know things have gotten desperate when a candidate adds time travel to his list of campaign promises," Pasadena City College philosophy professor Edward Feser joked.

"[I]t’s hilarious how the handlers keep rolling Biden out from the basement to try to show the public he isn’t falling apart and each attempt just gets increasingly worse," Blaze Media digital strategist Logan Hall said.

"The American political system is [a] clown car hurtling towards the abyss," podcast host Auron MacIntyre wrote.

"The whole ‘come on guys I really do know what year it is’ tour is off to a rocky start," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., posted.

"Joe Biden belongs in a nursing home," Republican congressional candidate Bryan E. Leib said. "Any Democrat who thinks otherwise belongs in a mental hospital."

Republican strategist Madison Gesiotto Gilbert posted, "Sadder/more frustrating by the day that this is who represents us on the world stage…"

"Just In: President Biden said he will beat Donald Trump again in 2020! ‘I’ll beat him again in 2020’ He literally doesn’t know what year it is or he thinks he can travel back in time," conservative commentator Terrence K. Williams added. "Joe Biden is cooked! The Democrats are going to officially replace him!"