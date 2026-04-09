Fetterman breaks with Democrats, says Trump's military strikes on Iran have 'made the world safer'

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Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s recent military actions in Iran have "made the world safer," offering a stark contrast to criticism from other Democratic lawmakers.

"Usually, the Iranians only respond [to] power..." Fetterman told "Hannity."

"Now it might force them to continue more kinds of military strikes, but remind everyone, their nuclear ambitions have been severely damaged at this point. The Israelis have killed many, many of the scientists and [destroyed] a lot of those [nuclear] facilities as well, too."

Fetterman argued that while there are still concerns about remaining enriched uranium, actions taken against Iran have significantly weakened the regime’s capabilities and improved global security.

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"Every single thing Iran has done is an entire war crime. Now, we are the force of good in the world," he said.

Fetterman also pushed back on Democrats' calls for a new war powers vote, arguing it would undermine the ongoing mission.

"We're not even 40 days into this and, now, I'm reading that they have to force another war powers vote, and I will vote against that now because we have to stand [behind] our military to allow them to accomplish, you know, the goals of Epic Fury."

FETTERMAN SAYS 'MORAL CLARITY' DRIVES HIS WIDENING BREAK WITH THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Fetterman’s remarks regarding the Trump administration's actions in Iran contrast with those of several Democrats who have criticized the strikes and raised concerns about escalation and congressional authority.

"The bottom line is... Iran still has its nuclear stockpile..." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday, announcing that Democrats plan to force a vote on the War Powers Resolution next week.

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"Its nuclear ambitions are still unchecked, if not accelerated. What the hell is [Trump] doing?" Schumer said.

Senate Democrats, including Schumer, have branded the war in Iran as Trump's "war of choice."