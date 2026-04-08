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Chuck Schumer

Schumer calls Trump 'a military moron' and says US 'worse off' now than when Iran war started

Trump announced a two-week ceasefire Tuesday after threatening that an entire 'civilization will die tonight'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Trump declares Iran agrees to no enrichment, countries arming Iran face 50% tariffs Video

Trump declares Iran agrees to no enrichment, countries arming Iran face 50% tariffs

Former Trump administration Ambassador-at-Large Nathan Sales discusses President Donald Trump's declaration that Iran agrees to a two-week ceasefire, ceasing uranium enrichment and removing nuclear material.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. blasted President Donald Trump as "a military moron" in a Wednesday post on X, asserting that the nation is "worse off" now compared to when the commander in chief first launched the Iran war effort.

"Trump is a military moron. His war, with a price tag of $44 billion and $4+ gas, made us worse off today than we were when he started it," Schumer asserted in the post.

"And if he restarts this war we will be in even worse shape. We must pass our War Powers Resolution to end this war for good," the senator added.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S CEASEFIRE WITH IRAN DRAWS PRAISE FROM WORLD LEADERS

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer walking outside the U.S. Capitol Building

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) returns to the U.S. Capitol Building on March 20, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Wednesday for comment.

AOC DOUBLES DOWN ON CALL FOR TRUMP'S OUSTER EVEN AFTER CEASEFIRE ANNOUNCEMENT

President Donald Trump at podium during news White House news conference

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

After warning on Tuesday morning that an entire "civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump later announced a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached with Iran on Tuesday evening.

Responding to Trump's threat on Tuesday morning before the ceasefire announcement later that day, Schumer slammed the president as "an extremely sick person," adding, "Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is."

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Sen. Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, during a news conference following the weekly Senate Democrat policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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After the ceasefire announcement, Schumer said in a Tuesday post on X, "I’m glad Trump backed off and is desperately searching for any sort of exit ramp from his ridiculous bluster."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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