Schumer calls Trump 'a military moron' and says US 'worse off' now than when Iran war started

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. blasted President Donald Trump as "a military moron" in a Wednesday post on X, asserting that the nation is "worse off" now compared to when the commander in chief first launched the Iran war effort.

"Trump is a military moron. His war, with a price tag of $44 billion and $4+ gas, made us worse off today than we were when he started it," Schumer asserted in the post.

"And if he restarts this war we will be in even worse shape. We must pass our War Powers Resolution to end this war for good," the senator added.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S CEASEFIRE WITH IRAN DRAWS PRAISE FROM WORLD LEADERS

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Wednesday for comment.

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After warning on Tuesday morning that an entire "civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump later announced a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached with Iran on Tuesday evening.

Responding to Trump's threat on Tuesday morning before the ceasefire announcement later that day, Schumer slammed the president as "an extremely sick person," adding, "Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is."

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After the ceasefire announcement, Schumer said in a Tuesday post on X, "I’m glad Trump backed off and is desperately searching for any sort of exit ramp from his ridiculous bluster."