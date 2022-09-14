What makes fentanyl a 'weapon of mass destruction': Texas sheriff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Montgomery County, Texas sheriff Rand Henderson explained how fentanyl is a "weapon of mass destruction" Wednesday on "Your World."

LAUREN BOEBERT PUSHES TO CLASSIFY FENTANYL AS A WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION

SHERIFF HENDERSON: [Fentanyl is] a weapon of mass destruction. It's also a poison. It's devastating our communities. Our Texas governor is looking to enact legislation that would declare it a poison. And so if somebody provided that and it resulted in a serious bodily injury or death, it could result in up to a murder charge. I'd also call on the federal government. If they think the border is secure - I think there's the Office of National Drug Control Policy that falls under the White House's jurisdiction. They should declare this a weapon of mass destruction and also categorize this poison as for what it is. It's something that's killing our population.

