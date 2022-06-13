Lauren Boebert pushes to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is looking to classify the synthetic opioid fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD).

Boebert introduced the Fentanyl is a WMD Act on Monday afternoon, a bill that looks to classify the dangerous opioid as a weapon that could cause widespread death.

The Colorado Republican said the bill would require the "assistant secretary for the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to treat fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction" which would put the opioid under the purview of several agencies, not just DHS.

"This would enable the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Department of Defense to better coordinate their efforts and immediately publish the necessary administrative directive to eliminate the threat posed by this deadly substance," Boebert said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"We all know how serious the fentanyl crisis is," she continued. "Fentanyl is the number one cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, and it’s not slowing down."

Boebert said fentanyl is "absolutely a weapon of mass destruction" but noted her bill would not target legally prescribed fentanyl, pointing to the toxin botulinum’s WMD classification while still being legally used for Botox treatments.

"This would be a similar situation," Boebert said, adding that everyday Americans would agree with the WMD classification based on the "carnage" they are seeing in their communities.

"Many people have lost friends and family members. And we're going to try to treat this deadly substance with the seriousness that it deserved, especially with our law enforcement officer," Boebert continued. "They're overwhelmed by the fentanyl that is pouring into our community."

The congresswoman also noted that fentanyl was reportedly utilized as a chemical weapon by Russian forces in 2002.

The bill would follow a similar Trump administration proposal from 2019 that looked to classify fentanyl as a WMD to allow cross-agency coverage of the substance.

Currently, the bill has several House cosponsors — including Republican Reps. Troy Nehls of Texas, Mary Miller of Illinois, and Bill Posey of Florida — and will have to clear the hurdles of a Democratic majority in the House and Senate before making its way to President Biden’s desk.

However, fentanyl and its analogs have been an issue for every state in some way, and its status as the leading killer of young Americans is only drawing more attention to the problem.

Additionally, the amount of fentanyl in America will only go up as the border crisis rages and cartels take advantage of the situation to smuggle more in.