Father who lost daughter to fentanyl demands action on border: 'She didn't overdose, she was poisoned'

A father who lost his daughter to a fentanyl overdose sounded the alarm Thursday on the tragic trend, demanding action on the border crisis as the deadly drug continues to plague communities nationwide.

FORMER DEA AGENT SOUNDS ALARM ON FENTANYL DEATHS, BORDER CRISIS: ‘A CATASTROPHIC SITUATION’

Matt Capelouto warned the spike in fentanyl-related deaths should be treated as a "national security threat" on "Fox & Friends First."

"I think there's a misconception that this is a… drug problem and this has to be looked at more as a national security threat," Capelouto told co-host Carley Shimkus. "We have people dying from this before they even have a chance to get addicted."

Capelouto lost his daughter in 2019 during her college winter break in Southern California after she took a fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pill. Capelouto said his then 20-year-old daughter was studying on a full academic scholarship at Arizona State University.

"This is just a tragedy beyond epic proportions, and aside from that drug dealer who is directly responsible for taking my daughter's life, we need to be addressing the cartels that are operating with impunity just south of our border and China, where those cartels are getting the fentanyl from," Capelouto said. "We are doing nothing to hold them accountable," he continued.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warned earlier this month fentanyl overdoses are taking place at an "unprecedented rate" with 29 people dead and another 58 people who overdosed in recent weeks.

"We need the media's help with this, and one way we can help is to stop using the term overdose," Capelouto said.

"Americans are being poisoned. My daughter received and took half of one pill which killed her. Overdoses is when you take too much of something… She was poisoned, and this is how many of our young people are dying."

Meanwhile, border officials seized over 90 pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill more than 10 million people, in one week as the crisis continues.

Border agents are bracing for an additional influx of migrants and drug seizures as the Biden administration is expected to lift Title 42 in May.