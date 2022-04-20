Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former DEA agent sounds alarm on fentanyl deaths, border crisis: 'A catastrophic situation'

Derek Maltz warns drugs are pouring into the U.S. while border agents are 'inundated' with migrant processing

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former DEA special agent: 'Catastrophic situation' with fentanyl deaths, border crisis Video

Former DEA special agent: 'Catastrophic situation' with fentanyl deaths, border crisis

Former DEA special agent Derek Maltz addressed the link between a surge in teen overdose deaths and the crisis at the southern border on 'America's Newsroom.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Drug Enforcement Agency special agent Derek Maltz called the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths "catastrophic" on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday as drugs continue to pour into the U.S. from the southern border. Maltz argued border officials are "inundated" with the migrant crisis while new data shows a massive spike in fentanyl overdose deaths in teens from 2019 to 2020. 

2021 DEADLIEST YEAR IN US HISTORY DUE TO COVID-19, DRUG OVERDOSES 

DEREK MALTZ: Our brave Border Patrol is inundated with border processing of migrants and babysitting, they're not able to do border security. I was down in the Rio Grande Valley with some Department of Homeland Security officials, former officials, and it was a nightmare on this system with what's going on with these migrants invading our country. But Dana, to put things in perspective, I like to show this to the people in America. That's 300 grams of salt. If that was fentanyl, that could kill 150,000 Americans, potentially. And by the way, just based on Border Patrol seizes last year of 11,000 pounds, that's 1,600 in 950 of these bags. So the American public has to realize that Border Patrol and our law enforcement is inundated with these migrants from over 150 countries, and we have a catastrophic situation going on with our kids in America that are dying, and the White House is not even talking about it.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

Fentanyl overdose deaths in teens spike 94% from 2019-2020, data shows Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.