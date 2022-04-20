Former DEA agent sounds alarm on fentanyl deaths, border crisis: 'A catastrophic situation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Drug Enforcement Agency special agent Derek Maltz called the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths "catastrophic" on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday as drugs continue to pour into the U.S. from the southern border. Maltz argued border officials are "inundated" with the migrant crisis while new data shows a massive spike in fentanyl overdose deaths in teens from 2019 to 2020.

2021 DEADLIEST YEAR IN US HISTORY DUE TO COVID-19, DRUG OVERDOSES

DEREK MALTZ: Our brave Border Patrol is inundated with border processing of migrants and babysitting, they're not able to do border security. I was down in the Rio Grande Valley with some Department of Homeland Security officials, former officials, and it was a nightmare on this system with what's going on with these migrants invading our country. But Dana, to put things in perspective, I like to show this to the people in America. That's 300 grams of salt. If that was fentanyl, that could kill 150,000 Americans, potentially. And by the way, just based on Border Patrol seizes last year of 11,000 pounds, that's 1,600 in 950 of these bags. So the American public has to realize that Border Patrol and our law enforcement is inundated with these migrants from over 150 countries, and we have a catastrophic situation going on with our kids in America that are dying, and the White House is not even talking about it.

