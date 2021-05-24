Feminist groups largely quiet after CNN's Cuomo advised brother to not resign over sexual harassment charges

Prominent feminist and women's rights organizations have stayed largely quiet about the revelation that CNN's Chris Cuomo advised his brother to not resign in the wake of multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Most of the women's organizations contacted by Fox News for comment did not respond; the Alliance for Women in Media and UN Women both replied and said they would not comment.

Chris Cuomo, a left-wing primetime host at the network, apologized and CNN admitted it was "inappropriate" for its star anchor to participate in strategy sessions with his brother earlier this year, but the network said it would not discipline him for his actions.

Gov. Cuomo has said he will not resign from office despite calls from leading women's groups and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, saying he will not be a victim of "cancel culture" and denying that simply making someone "uncomfortable" constitutes harassment. At least nine women, including former aides, have accused him of inappropriate touching, groping, or unwanted advances.

Women's March, which has called for Gov. Cuomo to be impeached for the allegations against him, did not respond to Fox News' request for comment on CNN's handling of the situation.

Time's Up, which has expressed support for women accusing Gov. Cuomo of unwanted touching and other forms of harassment, has also not publicly commented on CNN or Chris Cuomo, nor has the National Organization for Women, which also called for Gov. Cuomo to resign.

The last tweet about Gov. Cuomo from Planned Parenthood Action was in 2019, when it praised him for signing an expansion of abortion rights into law. Planned Parenthood did not respond to Fox News' request for comment as well.

Lean In, Equality Now, and the Association for Women's Rights in Development, among other groups, also did not respond to Fox News. If any do, Fox will update the story.

Many of the above organizations have weighed in publicly on prominent figures involved in sexual harassment or assault accusations, such as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his wrenching confirmation battle in 2018.

UltraViolet, which describes itself as an organization that "creates consequences for sexism by holding politicians and thought leaders accountable to all women," stood out with its call for Chris Cuomo to be suspended and for CNN to investigate the matter, citing concerns he could influence reporting on his brother and sexual harassment issues in general.

"This is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable," UltraViolet said in a statement last week. "This wasn’t just a brother talking to his brother about their lives, or even about politics. This was a major network news anchor advising the Governor to actively push back against sexual harassment allegations and denigrate survivors of abuse by defining their calls for accountability as 'cancel culture.'"

The Cuomo media scandal is yet another headache for CNN concerning its primetime host. It already took fierce criticism for allowing him to interview his brother for chummy conversations at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, lifting an original rule it had in place against Chris Cuomo covering his famous family member.

It then reinstated its ban this year as Gov. Cuomo was besieged by not only harassment charges but allegations of covering up coronavirus nursing home deaths from federal authorities.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.