CNN's Chris Cuomo cited 'cancel culture' when telling brother to not resign over harassment charges: Report

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo encouraged his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., not to resign in the face of multiple charges of sexual harassment, at one point using the phrase "cancel culture" as a reason he shouldn't quit, according to a new report.

In March, Gov. Cuomo used the phrase to explain why he would not heed calls from both sides of the aisle to step down.

"People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth," he said. "Let the review proceed. I'm not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people."

CNN ADMITS CHRIS CUOMO INAPPROPRIATELY PROVIDED BROTHER ADVICE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

CNN and its star anchor are again under fire for their conflict of interest after the Washington Post reported Chris Cuomo participated in strategy sessions for Gov. Cuomo earlier this year on how to handle allegations of inappropriate touching by former aides.

"At one point, he used the phrase ‘cancel culture’ as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations," the Post reported, citing two people present on one of the crisis conference calls.

Whether Gov. Cuomo was directly following his brother's advice when he used the term publicly was unclear.

It didn't go over well at the time; New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan called it "laughable" to cite cancel culture. Vanity Fair writer Bess Levin said Cuomo was trying to play the victim and was misusing the phrase, which generally does not refer to powerful figures facing public accountability.

CUOMO DISMISSES QUESTION ABOUT SIGNING $5M BOOK DEAL WHILE NEW YORKERS DIED: ‘THAT’S STUPID'

Although CNN acknowledged in a statement that Chris Cuomo had acted inappropriately by advising his brother on a political matter, it said he would not be disciplined. The left-wing anchor has hosted "Cuomo Prime Time" since 2018, which is often CNN's highest-rated show.

He and CNN previously took criticism for his friendly interviews of his brother last year during the pandemic, as well as revelations that he received priority coronavirus tests from the state when they were scarce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Top Democrats, including New York Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have called on Gov. Cuomo to resign, as has most of its congressional delegation. He's remained defiant, however, saying he will not quit his job. He was elected to a third term in 2018.