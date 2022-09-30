Expand / Collapse search
This is what makes female MMA fighters 'unbelievable': Dana White

The UFC president reacts to women mixed martial artists

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Female MMA fighters have 'absolutely proven themselves': Dana White Video

Female MMA fighters have 'absolutely proven themselves': Dana White

UFC President Dana White weighs in on women MMA fighters in his sport on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

UFC President Dana White explained why he thinks women MMA fighters are "unbelievable" Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

WHITE: [Women MMA fighters] have absolutely proven themselves. And people love the women's fights, and they're so tactical and are so good. It's just - I didn't see it coming and I didn't see it happening that fast. … Even women who were boxing back in the day, it was like a novelty. They had no defense. So they'd stand in front of each other and just flail away. And people would go crazy, but nobody was like, "Wow, that woman is super talented. … Her style of fighting or this or that." Here - these women are unbelievable. They're very technical and very good. 

