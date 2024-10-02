Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Hurricane Helene survivor says water rose 4 ft. within minutes: 'We're just thankful we are all alive'

Delmus Williams says it will be a 'long road back'

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published
close
Hurricane Helene survivor: 'We're just thankful we are all alive' Video

Hurricane Helene survivor: 'We're just thankful we are all alive'

Hurricane Helene survivors Delmus and Dianne Williams speak to 'America Reports' about the devastation they witnessed during the brutal storm.

A Hurricane Helene survivor, whose home was devastated by the storm, says above all he is thankful to be alive.  

Delmus Williams told "America Reports" Wednesday that the water rose so quickly from the creeks that in mere minutes, 4 feet of water stood in his home, prompting the family to be rescued in canoes. 

"My wife and my granddaughter had to be rescued from the back of the house," he recalled. "There was a lady next to us by herself, and she was standing at the back door. I was trying to tell her there's help on the way. They wouldn't let me go over there because the water was so deep." 

FOX CORPORATION LAUNCHES DONATION DRIVE FOR AMERICAN RED CROSS HURRICANE HELENE RELIEF EFFORTS 

NC Helene debris

LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 28: The Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Approximately six feet of debris piled on the bridge from Lake Lure to Chimney Rock, blocking access.  (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

The Williams family, who have lived in their North Carolina town for 40 years, were left with just a few shoes and clothes after the weather wreaked havoc on their neighborhood. Samaritan’s Purse sent 50 people to help the family gut their home and save the property, while their local church provided them with food. 

"As bad as it was for us, I know there's other people that are even worse (off) and … we had a neighbor get killed in her house," Williams said tearfully. "So, we're just thankful we are all alive." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Asheville Hurricane Helene damage

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 28: Heavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024, in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Thursday night with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges that killed at least 42 people in several states.  (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images))

As for rebuilding, the family is still contemplating what to do, but is focused on expressing gratitude to those that helped them amid the devastation. 

"God is good and, you know, we're not hurt, but it's just going to be a long, long road back if we can build it back." 

To find out how to help those devastated by Hurricane Helene, viewers can contact Samaritan's Purse.