Hurricane Helene survivor says water rose 4 ft. within minutes: 'We're just thankful we are all alive'

A Hurricane Helene survivor, whose home was devastated by the storm, says above all he is thankful to be alive.

Delmus Williams told " America Reports " Wednesday that the water rose so quickly from the creeks that in mere minutes, 4 feet of water stood in his home, prompting the family to be rescued in canoes.

"My wife and my granddaughter had to be rescued from the back of the house," he recalled. "There was a lady next to us by herself, and she was standing at the back door. I was trying to tell her there's help on the way. They wouldn't let me go over there because the water was so deep."

FOX CORPORATION LAUNCHES DONATION DRIVE FOR AMERICAN RED CROSS HURRICANE HELENE RELIEF EFFORTS

The Williams family, who have lived in their North Carolina town for 40 years, were left with just a few shoes and clothes after the weather wreaked havoc on their neighborhood. Samaritan’s Purse sent 50 people to help the family gut their home and save the property, while their local church provided them with food.

"As bad as it was for us, I know there's other people that are even worse (off) and … we had a neighbor get killed in her house," Williams said tearfully. "So, we're just thankful we are all alive."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for rebuilding, the family is still contemplating what to do, but is focused on expressing gratitude to those that helped them amid the devastation.

"God is good and, you know, we're not hurt, but it's just going to be a long, long road back if we can build it back."

To find out how to help those devastated by Hurricane Helene, viewers can contact Samaritan's Purse.