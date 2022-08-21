FBI must return to being a nonpolitical agency, Sen. Blackburn says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., argued during an exclusive interview with "Sunday Morning Futures" that the Federal Bureau of Investigation must return to being a nonpolitical agency.

She made the comment about two weeks after agents from the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's Florida estate and seized items, which include 11 sets of material that are listed as classified, as well as some that were marked as top secret.

Former President Trump's legal counsel said on the Mark Levin Show that he's preparing to file a Fourth Amendment-related legal challenge "very soon" against the Department of Justice in relation to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, said last week that Trump's legal team is going to "weigh in very strong and very hard," stating that they are going to be "attacking" the search warrant used in the FBI's raid on the former president's Florida estate.

FEDERAL COURT RULES DOJ MUST RELEASE INTERNAL MEMO TO THEN-AG BARR STATING TRUMP DIDN'T OBSTRUCT JUSTICE

"We have seen the FBI become politicized, a certain group, a certain cabal in the FBI," the Tennessee senator told host Maria Bartiromo, noting that the FBI does have some "wonderful men and women who are working in that agency" and who have retired.

"The work that Senator [Chuck] Grassley is continuing to do is going to be very important to make certain that… the leadership of the FBI is returned to being a nonpolitical agency."

Senate Judiciary ranking member Chuck Grassley said whistleblower allegations reveal a "deeply rooted political infection" within the FBI.

In an Aug. 17 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Iowa Republican demanded an accounting for alleged political bias influencing high-level investigations, particularly out of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., office.

"Starting on May 31, 2022, I’ve written three letters to you regarding political bias that has infected the FBI’s Washington Field Office," Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote. "Two of those letters provided specific and credible allegations based on numerous whistleblowers that have approached my office with information that one can only conclude is indicative of a deeply rooted political infection that has spread to investigative activity into former President Trump and Hunter Biden."

Grassley claimed that the FBI approved investigative activity into the Trump campaign with questionable predication while also choosing to "shut down investigative activity and sources, which included verified and verifiable information, relating to Hunter Biden."

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. The FBI confirmed it had received the letter but had no additional comment.

"People really fear this, having two tiers of justice, two separate systems, rules for thee, but not for me, that approach," Blackburn said on Sunday. "And it is unnerving to Tennesseans."

She stressed that people want justice to be blind, equal and fair.

"And they're frustrated with what they see happening from the DOJ and the FBI," the senator continued.

When Bartiromo asked Blackburn if anything can be done, the senator said, "after November, we are hopeful that we're going to be able to be more aggressive."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"But we have to remember that the Senate and the Judiciary cannot indict anybody," she explained. "We can do oversight. We can do investigations. We can turn things over to a DOJ. But you need a nonpolitical leadership at the DOJ in order to be able to do that."

"We're going to continue to do our due diligence to bring things to light," Blackburn continued.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes, Kelly Laco and Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.