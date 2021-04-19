Fan-favorite 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' episodes now available to Fox Nation subscribers

Fox Nation subscribers can now enjoy their favorite "Tucker Carlson Tonight" segments with the launch "Tucker Carlson Tonight: The Vault."

Having launched Monday, 'The Vault' is an exclusive digital archive for Fox Nation subscribers to relive some of the best monologues, segments, and other moments from Fox News Channel’s 8 pm "Tucker Carlson Tonight" program, spanning from the show's inception in 2016 to present day.

In one of the first segments to be made available to stream, Carlson breaks down Big Tech’s mass-censorship campaign and discusses why a "free internet" is the enemy of the Democratic Party.

Carlson characterized Democratic figures, like Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff as the kind of people who "flatter the boss and scream at the interns," determined to create a society that serves the need of corporations and CEOs above all else.

"Jeff Bezos is a god to them; you mean nothing," Carlson snipped.

The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host also slammed Democrats for bolstering a "counter-reformation" against freedom of information and open discourse, starting the most "sweeping mass-censorship campaign" in the history of the United States.

Carlson said: "Your right to say and think what you want, to read and watch what you want threatens them above all. Why? Because if you have access to information, you can form your own judgment."

Carlson went on to slam Google for pulling a pro-life news website off of YouTube, and took aim at Politico for championing Twitter’s decision to ban Project Veritas’ account from the social media platform.

"Google supports abortion, a lot of big corporations do," Carlson said. "Children distract from the labor force. If you’re raising a family, you’re not serving shareholders."

As a Fox Nation subscriber, many episodes of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" are already available in "The Vault," including fan-favorite categories such as, "Legendary Interviews," "Very Peaceful Protests," and "Russia!Russia!Russia!"

