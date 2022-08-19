Father of son lost to fentanyl: 'Unbelievable' seizures of illicit drugs at southern border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jaime Puerta, father of a son lost to fentanyl poisoning two years ago, joined ‘The Story’ Friday to report on the dangers of illicit fentanyl disguised in candy-like capsules seized at the southern border.



JAIME PUERTA: Good afternoon, Trace. First and foremost, thank you so much for having me on your program again. In 2020, we had 94,000, approximately 94 and a half thousand drug deaths in the United States. 70% of those were all attributed to fentanyl poisoning.

In 2021, we had almost 108,000 drug deaths, 71,611 were attributed to fentanyl and the most overlooked segment of our society that is dying due to this scourge of fentanyl coming over our borders for our children.

77% of all drug deaths related to children between the ages of 11 and 17 years of age died due to fentanyl poisoning or were fentanyl-related. The numbers are insurmountable, and the numbers continue to grow. It is just it is unbelievable that to me this is actually happening.



