Father of son lost to fentanyl: 'Unbelievable' seizures of illicit drugs at southern border

Over 8,000 pounds of illicit fentanyl have been seized at the southern border in the past year.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Jaime Puerta joins 'The Story' to weigh in on rainbow-colored pills that look like candy recovered at the border and to warn families about the serious risks to children.

Jaime Puerta, father of a son lost to fentanyl poisoning two years ago, joined ‘The Story’ Friday to report on the dangers of illicit fentanyl disguised in candy-like capsules seized at the southern border. 


JAIME PUERTA: Good afternoon, Trace. First and foremost, thank you so much for having me on your program again. In 2020, we had 94,000, approximately 94 and a half thousand drug deaths in the United States. 70% of those were all attributed to fentanyl poisoning. 

BORDER PATROL NAB ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WITH CONVICTION FOR RAPING CHILD UNDER AGE OF 4

In 2021, we had almost 108,000 drug deaths, 71,611 were attributed to fentanyl and the most overlooked segment of our society that is dying due to this scourge of fentanyl coming over our borders for our children.

COLORADO BOY, 13, DEAD AFTER APPARENT FENTANYL POISONING : FAMILY 

77% of all drug deaths related to children between the ages of 11 and 17 years of age died due to fentanyl poisoning or were fentanyl-related. The numbers are insurmountable, and the numbers continue to grow. It is just it is unbelievable that to me this is actually happening.


FENTANYL CRISIS HITS ALASKA: WE'RE SEEING ‘GROWING ADDICTION’

