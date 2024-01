Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Liberal MSNBC host Joy Reid cursed live on air in an explicit hot mic moment seemingly targeting President Biden during Monday's installment of "The ReidOut."

An F-bomb was dropped during a monologue attacking the Republicans Reid accused of "taking credit" for bills they voted against but were passed by Democrats and signed into law by the president. She slammed the GOP obstruction of an immigration bill being mulled behind the scenes "for the sake of Donald Trump."

"Over the weekend, President Biden said he's ready to take action if Congress is serious about solving the border issue," Reid told viewers.

MSNBC then cut to Biden's remarks, which were abruptly interrupted by Reid's voice.

"Starting another f---in' war," Reid could be heard saying with a chuckle before her audio was immediately cut.

Cutting back to Reid mid-sentence, she then appeared to accuse Trump of "still trying to kill the deal" before carrying on with the rest of her monologue.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Biden administration has been under fire for its handling of the escalated conflict in the Middle East, with some critics accusing the president of failing to deter Iran's aggression in recent months, while others are sounding the alarm about how U.S. military intervention would lead the country into another war.

Left-wing critics in particular have also attacked Biden over his handling of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, many dubbing him "Genocide Joe" for not doing enough to stop Israel's deadly airstrikes in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.