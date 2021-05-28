Facebook whistleblower fired after leaking 'vaccine hesitancy' censorship documents to Project Veritas

Morgan Kahmann , the Facebook whistleblower who was suspended after leaking internal documents exposing a " vaccine hesitancy" censorship campaign, was officially fired by the tech giant.

In a video shared on Friday, Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe is seen crashing a virtual meeting Kahmann was having with his employer, who had informed him that the company would be "terminating" him "effective immediately."

"I have to ask you why are you taking action against Morgan for publicizing these vaccine documents?" O'Keefe asked.

"This is a private conversation between the company and our employee and we're going to end the call," an official responded before ending the virtual meeting.

Kahmann has since launched a GiveSendGo campaign which has raised over $300,000.

On Monday, Project Veritas released internal documents explaining "Vaccine Hesitancy Comment Demotion" which shows the "goal" is to "drastically reduce user exposure to vaccine hesitancy."

Another leaked document addressed "Borderline Vaccine (BV) Framework" that delves into how to classify such content with another expressed "goal" to "identify and tier the categories of non-violating content that could discourage vaccination in certain contexts, thereby contributing to vaccine hesitancy or refusal," adding "We have tiered these by potential harm and how much context is required in order to evaluate harm."

Kahmann, a data center technician who initially came forward anonymously until he revealed his identity after his suspension, told O'Keefe during an interview that the consequences of Facebook's actions and the ramifications if such practices are made across tech giants are "way worse than anything that can happen from me getting fired from my job."

In response to the leaked documents, Facebook told Project Veritas, "We proactively announced this policy on our company blog and also updated our help center with this information."

Facebook did not respond to Fox News' multiple requests for comment.