Facebook whistleblower reveals himself after being suspended for leaking 'vaccine hesitancy' censorship docs

One of the anonymous Facebook whistleblowers who came forward to expose what appears to be a censorship initiative to combat "vaccine hesitancy" has revealed himself after he was apparently suspended by the tech giant.

On Monday, Project Veritas released internal documents explaining "Vaccine Hesitancy Comment Demotion" which shows the "goal" is to "drastically reduce user exposure to vaccine hesitancy."

Another leaked document addressed "Borderline Vaccine (BV) Framework" that delves into how to classify such content with another expressed "goal" to "identify and tier the categories of non-violating content that could discourage vaccination in certain contexts, thereby contributing to vaccine hesitancy or refusal," adding "We have tiered these by potential harm and how much context is required in order to evaluate harm."

Morgan Kahmann, a data center technician for Facebook whose identity remained hidden when coming forward with the leaked documents, has since gone public following Tuesday's suspension.

"I was at work and I got a message from my supervisor out of the blue basically saying, ‘Go ahead and wrap up your area and clean up your stuff, gather your personal belongings and meet me in a meeting room in the lobby of the building,’" Kahmann told Project Veritas in a video released on Thursday. "They're basically going to have me meet with the investigative team and grill me on the whole situation."

Kahmann previously told Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe during an interview that the consequences of Facebook's actions and the ramifications if such practices are made across tech giants are "way worse than anything that can happen from me getting fired from my job."

"To me… it far outweighs that because it's about more than me. It's about really everyone in the world," Kahmann said.

When asked if he thought there were "a lot of people" at Facebook who agree with him about such concerns, Kahmann estimated that "at least 25%."

"So you're telling me that 25% of the people there agree that what they're doing with this vaccine hesitancy coding and algorithms is morally wrong?" O'Keefe asked.

"Yes. That would not surprise me at all," Kahmann responded.

Kahmann has since established a fundraising campaign on GiveSendGo to support his family, which includes his wife who is seven months pregnant and their two-year-old son.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The suspended Facebook employee previously explained what the "vaccine hesitancy" program was meant to do.

"Facebook uses classifiers in their algorithms to determine certain content… they call it ‘vaccine hesitancy.' And without the user's knowledge, they assign a score to these comments that's called the ‘VH Score,' the ‘Vaccine Hesitancy Score,’" Kahmann told O'Keefe. "And then based on that score will demote or leave the comment alone depending on the content within the comment."

Kahmann revealed that the tech giant was running a "test" on 1.5% of its 3.8 billion users with the focus on the comments sections on "authoritative health pages."

"They're trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it," Kahmann said.



The ratings are divided into two tiers, one being "Alarmism & Criticism" and the other being "Indirect Vaccine Discouragement" which includes celebrating vaccine refusal and "shocking stories" that may deter others from taking the vaccine.

The algorithm flags key terms in comments to determine whether or not it can remain in place but allows human "raters" to make a ruling if the algorithm cannot do so itself.

A second insider described as a "Data Center Facility Engineer" described Facebook's actions like being in an "abusive" relationship where they're "not allowing their spouse to speak out about the things that are going on in their marriage… and limiting their voice… It's very incriminating, in my opinion."

In response to the leaked documents, Facebook told Project Veritas, "We proactively announced this policy on our company blog and also updated our help center with this information."