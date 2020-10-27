Facebook takes down Trump campaign 'vote today' ad, claims it lacked 'additional context or clarity'

Facebook has removed multiple posts by the Trump campaign, including one ad that urged users to "vote today."

According to CNBC, the ad features an image of President Trump with text reading "Election day is today" and "Vote TODAY" written above.

According to Facebook, the ad violated the platform's policies.

"As we made clear in our public communications and directly to campaigns, we prohibit ads that say ‘Vote Today’ without additional context or clarity," a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The spokesperson also pointed to a Facebook article dated Oct. 16 detailing its stance.

"We know policies vary state by state and often county by county. It’s important the language you use in your content is current per relevant election authorities and gives people a full picture of their options for registering to vote or voting," the policy read.

"For example, we prohibit ads that simply say 'Vote Today'; any variants of this messaging must include clear context of the method by which a person would be able to vote and be accurate throughout the duration of the ad, including at its creation. Consequently, with the restriction period beginning on October 27th, ads that say 'vote today' will be inaccurate in most cases, outside of those that provide early voting details."

Earlier this month, Facebook faced backlash by joining Twitter in suppressing the explosive New York Post report about emails found on Hunter Biden's laptop.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next month.