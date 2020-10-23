Ted Cruz releases dramatic video calling on 'Silicon Valley oligarchs' to testify on Capitol Hill

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is leading the charge against Big Tech with a dramatic new video calling on the "Silicon Valley Oligarchs" to testify on Capitol Hill.

Twitter and Facebook have received heavy backlash in recent days over their efforts to suppress explosive New York Post reports detailing emails allegedly found on Hunter Biden's laptop. The emails suggest impropriety by Hunter in his foreign business dealings while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president. Critics accused the social media giants of election interference in an effort to shield the Democratic nominee.

Fox News has exclusively obtained a video from Cruz's office that features an ominous depiction of Silicon Valley, singling out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"We're seeing Silicon Valley billionaires drunk with power," Cruz narrates. "We have seen Big Tech, Twitter and Facebook actively interfering in this election in a way that has no precedent in the history of our country."

"The Senate Judiciary wants to know what the hell is going on," Cruz continues.

The video goes on to share clips of media coverage sounding the alarm about Big Tech's threat on a "free press," invoking comparisons to George Orwell's novel "1984."

"Big Tech billionaires don't get to censor political speech and actively interfere in the election," Cruz later says. "It has no precedent in the history of democracy."

Cruz spokesperson Lauren Aronson told Fox News: “Big Tech’s brazen attempts to interfere in this election must be stopped. Following the unanimous vote on Thursday to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and in advance of next week’s hearing in the Commerce Committee, this video is intended to put these Silicon Valley oligarchs on notice that Sen. Cruz is demanding answers on behalf of the American people.”