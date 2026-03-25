EXCLUSIVE: Kentucky barista takes legal action after termination, claims she was fired for sharing her faith

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EXCLUSIVE—A Kentucky college student says she was fired after sharing her religious beliefs with a co-worker who asked her questions about her views on marriage and sexuality.

Paige Rogers, 19, told Fox News Digital she worked as a barista part-time at Heine Brothers Coffee, a Louisville-based coffee chain, from November 2024 until her termination in October 2025.

During a shift on Oct. 1, 2025, Rogers said a co-worker learned she was a student at Boyce College, a Christian college in Louisville. Rogers said the co-worker then began asking "pointed questions about my views on marriage, sexuality, and other similar topics."

"I answered her questions truthfully and respectfully, sharing my personal, religious beliefs as a Christian," Rogers said.

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Less than two weeks later, Rogers said she received a text message from Heine Brothers Coffee human resources informing her of her termination.

"Their reasoning was that I had expressed my religious beliefs in a manner that was offensive to my co-workers," Rogers said. "That was it. No face-to-face conversation."

According to a text message thread shared with Fox News Digital, the company said it had conducted an investigation after receiving a complaint and determined Rogers had violated the company's policies regarding "respectful workplace conduct and anti-discrimination."

"It was reported and confirmed that you engaged in conversations in the workplace where you expressed religious beliefs in a manner that was unwelcome and offensive to others," the text read. "These conversations created discomfort among team members and contributed to a work environment inconsistent with our company values and code of conduct."

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She was also told that it didn't matter that the co-worker had engaged her in conversation first and that her comments "made several people uncomfortable and offended."

Rogers was told she was not allowed to see video footage of the incident when she questioned what comments were discriminatory.

With the help of First Liberty Institute and the law firm Sturgill Turner, Rogers filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday, alleging religious discrimination and a hostile work environment.

"The idea that an employer can fire an employee for simply voicing a religious belief, after being invited to do so, is chilling," Cliff Martin, senior counsel at First Liberty Institute, said in a statement. "No employee should have to hide their faith in order to keep their job."

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Carmine Iaccarino of Sturgill Turner also said in a statement, "The Civil Rights Act protects Americans from religious discrimination in the workplace. When the reasoning given for firing Paige was because her expressed beliefs were ‘unwelcome and offensive,’ yet the offended employee brought up the conversation to begin with, Heine Brothers’ religious discrimination can be plainly seen. It is wholly unacceptable and appalling."

First Liberty said in a press release that it hopes the charge will help Rogers get her job back, receive compensation for lost income, and hold Heine Brothers Coffee accountable.

Rogers said she filed the complaint to stand up for free speech and expression.

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"I hope this never happens to anyone else. Everybody is entitled to have their own beliefs and opinions," she told Fox News Digital. "My faith is central to who I am, and I pray that I will always be free to answer questions and share the truth of the gospel to anyone who asks and wants to listen."

Rogers added that she hopes to inspire other people of faith to be bold in defending their convictions even when it's not easy, "because it’s the right thing to do."

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"Look to the cross, and you will find the strength and peace to overcome," she added.

Heine Brothers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.