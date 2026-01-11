Ex-SNL star Bowen Yang, podcast co-host walk back comments criticizing Jasmine Crockett's Senate campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang and his fellow podcast host Matt Rogers walked back critical comments they made earlier this week about Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, after the pair faced backlash online for questioning her Senate run.

"I hear the response, and I am taking every bit of it to heart, I promise," Rogers wrote in an Instagram post. "Transparency and candor matter to me, especially on the podcast. I’m a very progressive person who cares deeply about winning these elections, but my phrasing was not right. I will be more thoughtful! I really do promise."

"I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise. I just want us to win, and I will be better at finding ways to help," he added.

Yang shared Rogers' Instagram story on Saturday, writing, "should not have cursorily weighed in on this. Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly."

Rogers and Yang appeared to criticize Crockett during their "Las Culturistas" podcast on Wednesday. Rogers first called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom, labeling him and other politicians as self-focused before including Crockett in that category. He told listeners they shouldn't "waste" money donating to her Texas Senate campaign.

"Anytime a politician is making it too obviously about themselves, I'm already done," Rogers said. "And don't waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it."

Yang then said, "I must agree."

"Don't do it. Don't. You're going to waste your money. Take it from someone who sent Sara Gideon a ton of money in Maine. Just don't do it. Don't waste your money. Don't do it," Rogers added.

Crockett announced in December that she would run in the Texas Senate Democratic primary against state Rep. James Talarico, D-Texas.

Rogers later clarified he meant nothing personal against Crockett but argued she was too "well-defined" politically to win a statewide or national race.

"She's not going to win a Senate seat in Texas, you guys," Rogers said. "Like, if Beto O’Rourke couldn't do it, Jasmine Crockett is not going to do it."

Other Democrats have voiced concerns about Crockett’s ability to win statewide in Texas.

"She might win a primary, but she ain't winning a general in Texas," one senior House Democrat told Axios .

"It's concerning for [swing] districts ... I think it's a bad decision," another Democrat told the outlet.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.