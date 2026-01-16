Florida GOP candidate wants 50% 'sin tax' on OnlyFans creators to fight 'cultural degeneracy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Republican candidate for governor in Florida recently proposed a hefty "sin tax" on OnlyFans content creators if he is elected.

"Young women once aspired to be devoted mothers, doctors, lawyers, and nurses," James Fishback told Fox News Digital in a statement on Friday.

Fishback continued, "Today, young women are told by an online platform called OnlyFans that it’s morally right to sell nude photos of themselves to strangers on the internet. I will not tolerate this cultural degeneracy as Florida’s next Republican Governor."

He has estimated the income tax would raise around $200 million, according to FOX 35, which he said would be put into the state’s education system.

The money would also go toward crisis pregnancy centers and to fund the "first-of-its-kind mental health czar for men in particular because men have been told for far too long that they are guilty of masculinity," he told podcaster Joel Webbon this week. "That they are guilty for all of society's ills. I’m not going to stand for that slanderous lie."

He told Webbon: "As Florida’s governor, I don’t want young women who could otherwise be mothers raising families, rearing children, I don’t want them to be selling their bodies to sick men online. And I don’t want young, impressionable men who have strayed from Christ, who have strayed from our lord and savior to be told and drawn in to lust."

Fishback told FOX 35 he would be open to a possible tax on OnlyFans customers as well.

OnlyFans content creator Sophie Rain told People magazine she thought the proposal was the "dumbest thing" she had ever heard.

"No one ever forced me to start an OnlyFans, it was MY decision, so I don’t need a 31-year-old man telling me I can’t sell my body online," she explained to the magazine. "I am a Christian, God knows what I am doing, and I know he is happy with me, that’s the only validation I need."

Piper Fawn, another OnlyFans creator, told FOX 35 she felt Fishback was trying to push his religious beliefs with the proposal.

"He’s saying, you know, it’s a sin, it’s wrong, that's true, that’s fair," she told the station. "But sin is a biblical term, it’s not a legal term. If he’s really trying to make the state a safer spot or making changes for the better, I feel like there are other things that can be worked on and putting our attention towards versus taxing creators."

Fox News Digital has reached out to OnlyFans for comment.

"If you are a man or woman selling your body on the internet, you can either have two options: The first of which, you can pay the state of Florida 50% so we can raise teacher pay, or you can quit doing that and do something morally rigorous," Fishback added to FOX 35.