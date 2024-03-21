Pastor’s child turned OnlyFans model moves away from sin to salvation: ‘This is not where you wanna go'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Nala Ray, an Illinois-born pastor’s child turned OnlyFans model, left the adult industry after a come-to-Jesus moment led her to reconnect with her forgotten faith.

The content creator was working as an orthopedic surgery scheduler before a man recruited her for the online site in 2020, but despite her popularity as a top 1% earner on OnlyFans (OF), a subscription-based adult website, Nala had a change of heart.

"The ones who are glamorizing [this lifestyle] are men trying to run women's lives and take a percentage out of it, and it's horrifying. It's truly horrifying to be a woman and have men take a percentage of you showing your body on the internet. It's just like having a pimp… It's truly horrific that it's being advertised in that manner, but it makes me want to fight all the more to help women understand that this is not where you want to go," the influencer said.

She cited that her perspective continued to shift after being baptized.

"I can't even tell you how much my life has changed since then. Everything in my life has just kind of come to this room where I can now observe it and then be like, OK, so I don't really want to do this anymore. I knew that this isn't what God wanted me to do with my life," she said.

The content creator said that her current partner helped propel her towards change.

"Honestly, it was crazy. He’s actually a devout Christian, he started praying over me and sending me Bible verses and just being so loving in a way that wasn’t romantic," she continued.

OF has blown up both in its number of creators and consumers since 2020, a reality Nala says is exacerbated by social media.

"It's playing a really bad role for younger people because it's just truly putting it up on a pedestal to make you think that you can have this amazing life," she added.

While the majority of social media content surrounding OF advertises the potential earnings of its top 1% of creators, which generate 33% of the site's total revenue, the median income for a model on the site averages to only $180 a month.

While her journey forged through a reconnection with Christ changed the young adult’s trajectory, the OF model’s website still remains with a single post, a matter she says is due to a delay in tax documentation.

"I posted a Christian video because I'm waiting on the tax documents and if I don't have anything in there, they can completely delete the account while I'm waiting on the paperwork. But we're deleting it, everything's been wiped off of it," she stated.

The online starlet has documented her journey back towards religion on TikTok, and while some welcome her new direction with open arms, others remain reluctant to accept the authenticity of her new path.

The content creator’s baptism video posted last month garnered over 4 million views on TikTok, generating an opposing debate in the comment section.

While some users wrote that the TikToker is "beyond saving," others stated that they’re "happy to see people choose Jesus." A comment with over 17K likes said, "If this change is genuine and you’re doing it for you then don’t let anyone hold you back. God forgives all who truly seek him."

Another user’s statement with over 18K likes read, "To anyon[e] that says ‘beyond saving’ go open up your Bible and read the Gospels, He can do anything."

Nala has been taking her metamorphosis step by step, most recently getting rid of 13 bags worth of "immodest" clothing, and taking down content as she sees fit in accordance to her newfound relationship with God.

"I've taken everything down that I have felt the Lord truly tell me, like, take this down. I've taken everything down without a question and been like, I'll start over if you want me to God, I don't even care. Like it's not worth my eternal soul," she relayed.

The middle child of five has also reconnected with some of her siblings but remains estranged from her parents.

To those contemplating setting up a profile on the adult website, Nala offered, "There's a really good chance that something's going on in your life that is making you look at this like an option."

She added, "The Bible talks about how sin is pleasurable, like money, getting money is pleasurable. You know, now that you have finances, you can pay for things. It's super enticing, but man, if I could go back to myself, I would hug myself so tight and look her in the eyes and shake her and just be like, please don't make this decision. I’d tell her how worth it she is to this world, [and] how special she is to this world."