Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Obama campaign manager David Plouffe suggested that if liberal voters support Nikki Haley in the primary it could sabotage former President Donald Trump's chances at becoming president.

"I think it’s probably too distasteful for a lot of people," Plouffe said of intentionally casting a vote for Haley to hurt Trump in the presidential election on MSNBC Wednesday. "But for those who would be up for it," the political strategist said, it could be a good "tactical" move.

"I don’t know if it will stop Trump," he added, "but it could help extend the primary."

SUNNY HOSTIN SCOLDS FELLOW 'VIEW' HOST FOR SAYING SHE BACKS NIKKI HALEY: 'YOU CAN'T SUPPORT HER'

Plouffe argued that if Haley can win the primary in New Hampshire "or at least get it down to a two-person race," then she can take advantage of the "healthy number of Republicans" who are "open to an alternative" despite Trump being the "dominant favorite."

"So I think, for liberals, or Democrats, or independents who might not ever support Nikki Haley to be the president, to cast a strategic or tactical vote to me makes a lot of sense," he said.

Plouffe acknowledged that while casting a strategic vote for Haley to deny Trump a chance at becoming the Republican nominee may be a "bridge too far" for some, he still claimed that the decision "can make a lot of sense" as the election continues.

HALEY PUSHES BACK BUT DOES NOT CATEGORICALLY RULE OUT BEING TRUMP'S RUNNING MATE

"If the cards fall the right way, if somehow [Haley] can finish ahead of DeSantis in Iowa, I think that makes it more likely," Plouffe said of Haley being able to hurt Trump in the primary. "Maybe [Chris] Christie drops out."

"If you got that to a two-person race [in New Hampshire], he could very well be defeated there," Plouffe said of the possibility of beating Trump.

Haley has pushed back on suggestions that she's hoping to serve as Trump's 2024 running mate, but has refused to categorically deny she would join Trump on the Republican ticket should the former president win the party's nomination.

Haley has surged in the polls over the past month in New Hampshire, the state that holds the first primary and second overall contest in the GOP nominating calendar. And in Iowa, whose Jan. 15 caucuses lead off the Republican schedule, Haley's pulled even with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a distant second place behind Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination as he makes his third straight White House run.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.