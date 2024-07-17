Joy Reid questions Trump's injuries, suggests it could have been 'glass' that hit former president

MSNBC host Joy Reid questioned the nature of former President Trump's injuries on Wednesday after he narrowly survived an assassination attempt.

"I have many questions! Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Sheapnel? [sic] Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily have been additional shooters?" Reid wrote in a post on Threads.

Reid was responding to a post wondering why journalists weren't demanding medical information from Trump in the aftermath of the Pennsylvania shooting, as they are from President Biden.

"How did the gunman manage to get on the roof of the building WHERE THE LOCAL POLICE WERE LITERALLY INSIDE?" she asked.

Members of both sides of the political aisle have questioned the Secret Service and how it secured the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The FBI is continuing to investigate the deceased shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

"More questions: does it make sense that a 17 year old who three year[s] later is a member of a far right gun group donated to any political organization, let alone @actblueorg??? Has the organization verified that? And where is this supposed ladder? Did he seriously bring a five foot ladder with him and his AR? Really? And why haven’t authorities released information about all three civilian victims, including a schematic of where they were standing or sitting?" Reid continued.

Reid suggested on-air Monday that Trump bore the "consequences" of "promoting" violence during a discussion about the attempt to kill him.

"The idea of political violence that we've been nursing really since then, is so dangerous," she said, after detailing her experience at the RNC in Cleveland in 2016. "It's so dangerous that you cannot avoid the consequences of it, even if you're one of the people promoting it."

MSNBC host Michael Steele also questioned Trump's injuries this week and wondered if it was actually a bullet that grazed his ear.

"Was it caused by a bullet as opposed to — as some reports from those on the scene, other reporters — saying that it was actually shards of glass from the teleprompter itself, not the bullet. So there are a lot of questions around that ear. And yet there’s been no response to that. Instead just showing the image of the man coming into into the hall with the wounded ear," Steele said.