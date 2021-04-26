Ex-DC detective Ted Williams: “Law enforcement is a noble profession”

Former D.C. homicide detective and Fox News contributor Ted Williams joined "The Story" Monday to discuss the rise in crime across America as the New York Police Department has seen a surge in the number of retirement filings.

"Our audience needs to understand this. Serving in law enforcement is a noble profession. You don't have men and women who put that uniform on that go out and say, "we need to kill somebody today." "We need to harm somebody today." They're going out there and serve the community. I'm saddened by all of the disrespect that here being given by city officials like [Mayor Bill] de Blasio and others around this country."

The NYPD, for example, is reporting more than 5,300 officers have either retired or handed in their retirement papers in 2020, a 75% increase since 2019.

With President Biden set to speak Wednesday night in his first address to Congress, host Martha MacCallum asked Williams what message he would you like to hear from the president about the rising crime in America.

"I would like to hear a very positive progressive message from the President of the United States. I can tell you the crooks are out there in the street, they're watching. Guess what? They're winning. If you had a break-in at your home, you're going to want a police officer there. Yes, you have rotten police officers. But get rid of the rotten police officers. A lot of good men and women, men and women that are needed in these communities are leaving the police departments in droves around the country. The crooks are taking over. They're winning."